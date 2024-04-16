Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on recorded kidnapping cases in South Africa

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) is calling on Law Enforcement Agencies to act on 15,343 recorded kidnapping cases in South Africa as reported by Statistics SA. Women, Children and the LGBTQ Community are mostly targeted by being forcefully taken by armed groups and used for financial or tactical gains. kidnapping is the unlawful seizing or taking away of another person against their will, also known as criminal abduction.

According to the Statistics SA report, as of the 2022/2023 financial year, the total number of kidnapping cases in South Africa reached 15,343. Gauteng had the most high incidences of kidnapping, with 7,818 reported and KwaZulu-Natal with 3,081 cases of kidnapping in the same period. This sudden increase is associated with the rising levels of organized violent crime in the country.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS), stated that kidnappings reported to the police in South Africa have almost quadrupled (260%) over the last decade. These numbers are unsurprising considering the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) latest crime statistics for the third quarter of 2023 (October to December 2023). The report showed that kidnappings have increased by 11% year-on-year to 4,577 cases over the period – working out to roughly 51 kidnappings a day in South Africa.

While kidnapping for ransom makes up only 5% of the cases, Violence against women takes many forms - physical, sexual, economic, and psychological, all of these represent a violation of human dignity and human rights and have lasting consequences for women and



children and their communities. “As we celebrate Freedom Month the government’s call for action continues with the hosts of an ongoing campaign to voice efforts to stop the violation of women’s and children’s rights” said Minister Dlamini Zuma.

Kidnapping poses a very serious effect on all the socio-economic indices such as Psychological/emotional trauma, indebtedness of the victims’ family, unplanned relocation of people, financial loss through payment of ransom/protection and forceful closure of businesses amongst others. To take part in combating the scourge of kidnappings you can report any crime anonymously by calling 08600 10111, also known as Crime Stop. This service is available 24 hours a day, and you can choose to remain anonymous.

END.

