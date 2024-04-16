Minister Blade Nzimande launches key Labour Market Intelligence (LMI) research reports on skills needs for economy, 16 Apr

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande will launch the key Labour Market Intelligence (LMI) research reports on skills needs for the economy.

The Minister committed in his 2023 Budget Vote speech to update the National List of Occupations in High Demand and to work on the identification of skills for the hydrogen economy project.

The commitment was undertaken in the context of the major research programme on Labour Market Intelligence that the Department of Higher Education and Training had initiated and the strong association between labour market research and the identification of skills needed for the economy.

The Labour Market Intelligence research programme is aimed at supporting skills planning, by providing insights into the labour market and ensuring that Post-School Education and Training is responsive to the needs of the labour market.

The Minister’s launch will therefore mark the completion of a number of research projects completed as part of the Department of Higher Education and Training’s Labour Market Intelligence research programme with the support of the Department’s Policy Research Unit at the University of Cape Town.

The Media is invited as follows:

Date: 16 April 2024

Venue: Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Gauteng, Pretoria

Time: 13h30 – 17h30

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele (Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za