Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visits Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality to assess service delivery, 18 Apr

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is set to visit the Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality under the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality in the North West Province, on Thursday, 18 April 2024 . The purpose of the visit is to assess service delivery levels and interact with key stakeholders. 
     
MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED AS FOLLOWS: 
  
1. Meeting with Stakeholders: 
DATE:    Thursday, 18 April 2024 
VENUE: Barolong Boo Tlou le Tau Tribal Hall, Ganyesa 
TIME:     10h00 
  
2. Service Delivery Monitoring:   
DATE:    Thursday, 18 April 2024 
VENUE: Phaposane Village Sports Ground, Ganyesa 
TIME:     12h00 

Media enquiries:
Thabo Mokgola (Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs) 
Cell: 060 962 4982

