International exhibition on fertilisers, pesticides, agrochemicals opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, April 16 -

HCM CITY — The fifth International Exhibition on Fertilisers, Pesticides and Agrochemicals (AgroChemEx Vietnam 2024) opened in HCM City on April 16, creating opportunities for producers, distributors and importers to enhance connections and tie-ups.

AgroChemEx Vietnam 2024, held on an area of 1,500sq.m at White Palace Convention Centre in Phú Nhuận District, has attracted nearly 80 exhibitors from various countries and territories, including China, the US, India, and host Việt Nam, who are showcasing new chemical products, agricultural machinery, fertilisers, and advanced technologies.

It will feature conferences on Việt Nam’s plant protection markets, government regulations on the distribution of plant protection products, fertiliser production and trading and other topics and a business matching programme to bring together local and foreign firms.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lê Văn Thiệt, deputy director of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s plant protection department, said the management of trading, import, export, production, and use of agricultural materials is a key criterion in achieving the country’s goal of developing ecological, organic, circular, and low carbon-emissions agriculture.

“The exhibition offers opportunities for producers and traders of agricultural chemicals at home and abroad to exchange information and experiences, and learn about the market, and enable government agencies and domestic businesses to access advanced technologies and solutions and potential partners for research, development and trading agricultural chemicals.”

Guo Wei, deputy general secretary of the China Crop Protection Industry Association (CCPIA), said Việt Nam and China have long-term cooperation in the pesticide industry.

The expo would help Chinese enterprises understand the Vietnamese market and cooperate with Vietnamese partners, he added.

According to the plant protection department, the pesticide industry is in a period of transition towards green and sustainable development with the proportion of biological pesticides used in the country increasing from 16.67 per cent in 2021 to 18.49 per cent in 2022.

Many domestic and foreign enterprises are also investing in research, production and sales of biological pesticides, it said.

The expo would be an effective and important channel for promoting sustainable development of agriculture, it added.

The exhibition, organised by Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co., Ltd and the CCPIA, is expected to get 2,500 trade visitors. — VNS