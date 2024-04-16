Government urged to probe gold traders to prevent possible market manipulation

VIETNAM, April 16 - HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee has asked the Government and the Prime Minister to investigate gold trading firms to promptly address any violations in business activities and possible market manipulation, amid soaring domestic prices.

The content was included in a report on ombudsman work in March delivered by head of the NA Standing Committee's Ombudsman Commission Dương Thanh Bình at the committee’s ongoing 32nd session on April 16.

The committee also required the Government to direct relevant ministries and sectors to closely monitor the fluctuations in supply, demand, and market prices of important and essential goods to take appropriate adjustment, strengthen goods control activities, and stabilise the market.

It is necessary to have timely solutions to support localities suffering subsidence and landslides in terms of funding and solutions to protect property and people's lives, as well as transportation and irrigation systems serving production; and seek ways to re-plan the transportation and irrigation systems, and rearrange production and population in a concerted and effective manner.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was requested to take actions to effectively implement forest fire fighting and prevention, combat saline intrusion, and ensure fresh water supply for daily life and production in the Mekong Delta.

The Ministry of Public Security needs to strengthen the fight, prevention, and handling of fraud and gambling crimes in cyberspace, while the Ministry of Health should provide guidance on prevention and control of infectious diseases and take preventive measures to promptly containing them. — VNS