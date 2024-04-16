Long An holds dialogue to remove difficulties for Korean investors

VIETNAM, April 16 - HÀ NỘI — Long An Province People’s Committee on Tuesday held a dialogue with Korean investors with an aim to remove difficulties and obstacles to their operation in the province.

Ho Joong, Chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce Long An, proposed the province set up a specialised unit to support foreign direct investment (FDI) companies after they obtain investment licenses which is similar to an after-service system in the Republic of Korea.

Kang Chun Seok, director of Korean Speed Vina, said that the value-added tax refund procedures remain complicated, urging further efforts to simply the process.

The focus should also be on improving the province’s transport infrastructure system, a representative from Simone Handbag Việt Nam said.

In response, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Út said that the local government commits to create the most favourable conditions for Korean businesses to invest and operate in Việt Nam.

Long An aims to become an investment – friendly destination, Út said, stressing that the local government will accompany enterprises to achieve success in doing business in the province.

Út also askes relevant departments and agencies to review existing roadblocks to promptly propose solutions.

The Republic of Korea is an important investor which pours US$975 million in 208 projects in Long An, ranking third out of 40 countries and territories with investments in the province. In the first three months of this year, Long An attracts six projects from the Republic of Korea worth $26.4 million or 16 per cent of the total FDI influx into the province in the period. — VNS