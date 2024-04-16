SAMBAZON® Açaí Bowls Continues Growth Trajectory with New Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Location

Global Açaí Leader’s Newest Location Comes on the Heels of a Banner 2023

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMBAZON®, the pioneer and recognized global leader in organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí, today announced that the more than 100 million travelers per year who pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) can now enjoy the Delicious Powers of Açaí bowls and smoothies, courtesy of SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls.



SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls ATL is the brand’s third airport location to open recently, following the company’s Orange County John Wayne location, and foray into the aviation world, with its Charlotte Douglas International Airport space, both opening last year.

As the world's first Certified Fair Trade and Organic Açaí company, responsible for 50% of Açaí exported from Brazil, SAMBAZON has led the way with its vertically integrated supply chain. Operating two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, SAMBAZON upholds the highest standards, ensuring Açaí quality and traceability "from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand."

"Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the most frequented airport in the world, and having a presence there speaks to the love people have for both Açaí bowls and SAMBAZON," said Co-Founder and CEO, Ryan Black. "We are proud to partner with Verge Tersylbran JV in this location, and this marks just the beginning of our Açai Bowl shop expansion, with multiple international airport openings on the horizon for 2024."

Operated by the ACDBE-certified Principals at Verge Tersylbran JV, SAMBAZON at ATL offers a menu tailored to health-conscious travelers, featuring fresh fruit and superfood toppings. Signature items include SAMBAZON’s Berry Açaí Bowl, Protein Açaí Bowl, Chocolate PB Açaí Bowl, and Coconut Mango Açaí Bowl. Additionally, the Bowl Shop offers Açaí and other fruit-focused smoothies, warm oatmeal bowls, and grab-and-go beverages like SAMBAZON’s Amazon Energy™ drinks.

Verge Tersylbran JV principals, Tran Nguyen and Brandon Delley, echo Black’s enthusiasm for serving SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls to travelers, stating, "We believe in partnering with restaurant brands that focus on delicious food with integrity. Nourishing, on-the-go dining is what today’s travelers seek in airports, and partnering with SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls enables us to offer fresh, healthier options that cater to our guests’ needs and can be enjoyed any time of day."

ATL Airport’s Senior Director of Concessions, Scott Knight, also welcomes this exciting partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls to ATL, providing our travelers a delightful and nutritious dining option. SAMBAZON's commitment to quality and freshness resonates with the travelers passing through our Terminal. This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal to offer diverse, healthy options to our passengers."

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Terminal A near Gate 9, operating daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

With the goal of bringing SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls to communities across the country, the Company also recently announced the launch of its franchising program. To learn more about SAMBAZON, visit www.sambazon.com or follow @sambazon on Instagram.

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls is a quality quick-serve concept launched by SAMBAZON, the pioneer and recognized global leader in Açaí. At the heart of every bowl and smoothie is SAMBAZON’s organic and Fair Trade Açaí, wild harvested and produced in SAMBAZON’s two advanced, eco-friendly processing facilities in Brazil, upholding the highest standards and ensuring Açaí quality and traceability "from the palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls’ menu offers a variety of handcrafted Açaí bowls, superfood smoothies, hearty oatmeal bowls, traditional Brazilian cheese bread, and more. The Company has spent the past two decades building the most transparent and well-respected supply chain in the world and is now leveraging its best-in-class supply chain and executive team to create the next generation of healthy quick service locations.

ABOUT Verge Tersylbran JV

Verge Tersylbran is an Atlanta-based airport food and beverage concessions company. The principals, Tran Nguyen and Brandon Delley, have extensive experience in high-volume restaurant operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, having owned and operated many premier brands at HJAIA for 11 and 22 years, respectively. Through Verge Tersylbran, as Tran and Brandon grow their business one guest at a time, they remain focused on operating best-in-class brands with a guest-centered approach.

ABOUT Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATL is the first airport in history to serve more than 100 million passengers in one year and continues to top passenger totals worldwide. In response to the pandemic, Hartsfield-Jackson pivoted to focus on implementing heightened safety protocols while maintaining efficiency and financial stability. The Airport boasts a direct economic impact of $66 billion in the state. A frequent recipient of awards of excellence, ATL is recognized for its leadership in concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering, and construction. For more information, visit www.atl.com .

Media Contact

PR@sambazon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6443a65e-d359-489f-9f9b-7b9d4fa05fe6