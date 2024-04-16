Avant Technologies Begins Development on Next-Generation AI-Driven Resource Allocation Solution

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in the development of advanced AI and data center infrastructure solutions, announced today that development on its next-generation, AI-driven resource allocation system is fully underway.



In February, Avant announced plans to begin refactoring Avant AI, the Company’s highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, to include automated data center resource management as a value-added enhancement for its new high-density compute data center infrastructure, and Avant’s management team is extremely pleased with the rapid advancement made so far.

Avant’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Lantz, said of the progress, “We are excited about the quick development being made on our groundbreaking AI for intelligent data center management. These latest innovations will help our customers unlock new levels of performance and efficiency in their data center operations and achieve success in today’s digital era. We anticipate that Avant’s AI infrastructure solutions will directly boost our clients’ bottom lines and provide a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

This groundbreaking initiative aims to leverage the power of AI to optimize resource utilization, enhance performance, and empower businesses with unparalleled agility in their data center operations.

“The demands placed on data centers are constantly evolving,” said Danny Rittman, Avant’s Chief Information Officer. “Traditional static provisioning and manual configuration methods struggle to keep pace with dynamic workloads and ever-increasing resource needs. Our AI-driven resource allocation system represents a paradigm shift, promising to revolutionize data center management.”

Avant Technologies is committed to pushing the boundaries of data center technology and shaping the future of intelligent data center management. Its investment in AI-powered resource allocation underscores this commitment and should begin to position Avant as a leader in this field.

The Company’s Avant AI system uses real-time data analysis to predict future resource needs, automatically allocate resources, and adapt to changing workloads. The multi-layered architecture ensures data quality and consistency while translating AI recommendations into actions. Avant AI benefits business by eliminating resource waste, minimizing performance bottlenecks, enabling faster resource scaling, and automating resource allocation for overall operational efficiency gains.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant AI™, to function as both a versatile and customizable AI solution in a host of industries and applications.

