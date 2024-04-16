Greif Prepares For Opening of New Manufacturing Facility in Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, is finalizing construction on their new bulk corrugated manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas.



Scheduled to open later this spring, the new facility will significantly expand Greif's capacity in the bulk corrugated business and create opportunities in the South and Southwest regions of the United States, as well as Mexico.

"We are delighted to establish this new facility in Dallas, Texas,” said Chris Zimmerman, Vice President – Containerboard & Corrugated Sales. "We have formed an excellent team who have worked extremely hard to get this state-of-the-art facility up and running. Equipped with highly automated machinery, this facility will enable us to respond swiftly to customer demands while maintaining superior lead times and product quality."

The Greif CorrChoice Dallas plant will primarily make triple wall sheets and jumbo boxes and will have capabilities that include inline gluing and stitching. These products will serve the industrial and agricultural industries. For more information about Greif corrugated solutions please visit www.greif.com/corrugated-sheets

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

