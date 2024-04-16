LGI Homes Opens its First Community in St. Cloud, Minnesota Market

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that it has opened in the St. Cloud, Minnesota market with its new community, Parkside. Homeowners will enjoy the charm of small-town living paired with quick and convenient access to incredible big-city amenities.



“We are excited to be in the St. Cloud market for the first time with our Parkside community located just 15 minutes from downtown St. Cloud. We offer customers brand-new, affordable homes with easy access to both St. Cloud and Minneapolis. Parkside offers a variety of floor plans ranging from a two bed, one bath home all the way up to a five bed, three bath home. We have something for everyone here at Parkside,” said Johnathan Welch, Vice President of Sales for Minnesota.

Within this family-friendly community, LGI Homes offers seven spacious floor plans ranging in size from around 1,155 square feet to just over 2,300 square feet. These floor plans consist of one- and two-story, single-family homes. Every home within this community comes outfitted with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Inside each home, homebuyers enjoy a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, a professionally landscaped front yard and more, all at no added cost. Additionally, every home at Parkside comes with sought-after energy-saving features such as double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, a programmable thermostat and more.

Parkside residents enjoy a commuter-friendly location near I-10 and I-52, providing convenient access to all that St. Cloud has to offer. Additionally, this peaceful community is within walking distance to Goenner Park which includes baseball fields, a playground and a tennis/pickleball court. Homeowners will rest easy knowing that all of life’s necessities are available just minutes from their front door in Becker and St. Cloud, from groceries at Coborn’s Grocery Store or Walmart Supercenter to retail therapy at Crossroads Center to medical care at CentraCare.

New homes at Parkside are priced from the $370s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 866-953-4172 ext 246 or visit LGIHomes.com/Parkside.

