CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas Open for Media Registration

SYDNEY, Australia, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complimentary media passes are now available for the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas on May 9th and 10th in Calgary, Canada.



The summit will bring together local leaders and international aviation experts to examine the key issues that are now shaping the sector.

With previous editions attended by C-level executives and major decision makers, as well as hundreds of travel buyers and suppliers, this is a benchmark event that is a must attend for anyone serious about aviation and travel in North America.

CAPA has a limited number of complimentary in-person media passes available*. To submit your interest, please fill in your details via the following link.

Key Speakers include:

John Weatherill , Group EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet

Stephen Jones , President & CEO, Flair Airlines

Jimmy Dempsey , President, Frontier

Angela Avery , Group EVP, Chief People, Corporate & Sustainability Officer, WestJet

Chris Dinsdale , Chief Executive Officer, The Calgary Airport Authority

Tom Doxey , President, Breeze Airways

Carrie Song , Senior Vice President, Commercial, Global Renewable Products, Neste

Gonzalo Schames , Director South America Operations and Strategic Partnerships, American Airlines

Javier Suarez Casado , Chief Planning & Alliances Officer, VivaAerobus

John Pepper , Vice President of Corporate Development & Government Affairs, Allegiant Travel Company

Renato Covelo , Chief People & Talent Officer, Avianca Airlines

, Chief People & Talent Officer, Avianca Airlines Peter Cerda, Regional Vice President, The Americas, IATA

Key Agenda Highlights:

Airline Business Models in North America – Who is succeeding? Is the market poised for change?

With LLC and ULLC models experiencing different success in North America, we discuss the broader outlook on how both models are performing in the region.

International travel – How long until the recovery bubble bursts?

Major North American airlines like United and Air Canada are now betting big on long-haul demand and bolstering their widebody fleets. We discuss how these fleet decisions are driving network planning.

Environmental Sustainability and the path towards net zero

We discuss the efforts of airlines to meet the expectations of embracing major sustainability targets.



