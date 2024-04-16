Kristy Motta, of Beaverton, Oregon-based Consolidated Financial Management, has been recognized in Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for the third consecutive year

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kristy Motta of Consolidated Financial Management has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top advisors in Oregon in the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2024. Kristy has made the list for three consecutive years, as well as additional top list recognitions such as Forbes Best-in-State Women Advisors and Top Women Advisors lists. “It is an honor to receive such recognition and position ourselves among Oregon’s most elite advisors,” says Kristy Motta. “Our number one goal is to help our clients reach their financial goals, so I am proud to have been recognized as one of the top advisors in the state.”



The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list provides a state-by-state ranking of the nation’s top financial advisors based on an algorithm that assesses advisor-related criteria. The criteria includes experience, credentials, industry certifications, and assets under management. As a leading financial advisor in Oregon, Kristy provides comprehensive financial services, including estate planning, retirement planning, and investment management, to corporate executives.

“We take great pride in delivering a personalized, high-touch service that includes comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services,” says Motta. “At Consolidated Financial Management, we dedicate ourselves to helping clients achieve their goals and helping ensure their financial security.” Motta has been in the financial advising business since her early childhood when she helped her father with his wealth management business. She holds a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) designation, is a registered principal with LPL Financial, where her assets are custodied and is an investment advisor representative with Golden State Wealth Management, LLC., who provides her with additional business support. With clients across the country, her long-standing team focuses on putting clients’ happiness first. To learn more about Kristy Motta and Consolidated Financial Management, visit www.cfmplanners.com.

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”) is a Registered Investment Adviser that is dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 and has partnered with advisors currently serving over $1.5 billion in assets under management1. GSWM’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network and maintains business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer2, BNY Mellon | Pershing, and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their clients. Learn more at www.teamgoldenstate.com.

About the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

Forbes recognizes the top wealth advisors within each state based on a set of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, best practices, service and investing models, compliance records, revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor their research partner – SHOOK – receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success. For full methodology, click HERE.

1Source: SEC filing as of April 30, 2023.

2As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2023, based on total revenue.

Kristy Motta is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through GSWM, an investment adviser registered with the SEC. GSWM and CFM are separate entities from LPL Financial. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

