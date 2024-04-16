PHILIPPINES, April 16 - Press Release

April 16, 2024 Kapihan sa Senado with Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva

April 16, 2024 Senator Joel Villanueva (SJV): Magandang hapon po sa inyong lahat. Isang karangalan ang sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon ay maimbitahan sa Kapihan sa Senado. At muli, mapagpalang hapon po sa inyong lahat Let's get to work. Cely: Sir, bago kami magtanong ng mga maiinit na issue tulad sa West Philippine Sea, two weeks from now, magre-resume na ho yung session. Ano po yung magiging priority ng Senate? Considering na almost one month lang yung inyong session at mag-a-adjourn sine die na, ano po yung inyong priorities at mga target na ma-approve? SJV: True, no? At siyempre medyo maliit yung time, yung window to pass as much as we can, especially our priority measures. We are looking at least, siguro at least mga sampung bills na ready for President's signature before the SONA, so that it will become a law. Ilan po dyan ay nasa BICAM na, kagaya ng Philippine Maritime Zones Act, Real Property Valuation Assessment Reform Act, o yung RPVARA. Nandyan na rin po sa BICAM, itong Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act. Nandyan din po yung Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act. So, yun po, yung mga nasa BICAM, and then, itong mga priority measures na we wanted to pass before the SONA, ay ito pong PENCAS, itong Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System. Ayan po pala, sorry, yan po ay adapted na pala ng HOR, sorry, adopted na yan ng HOR, adapted na rin po yung Negros Island Region. Tapos, nais namin ipasa, itong AFASA, yung Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act, yung napakahalagang New Government Procurement Act, na nasa period of interpellations pa rin, yung AFASA naman ho, nasa period of amendments na po tayo, yun pong Blue Economy Act, at tingin namin, kaya namin maipasa po yan, and then, of course, yung binanggit natin kahapon with our friends from the Senate Media, yung kahalagahan ng Enterprise-Based Education and Training Framework Act. Ito po ay mismong pinakiusap sa atin ng ating Pangulo, na maipasa ho natin sa lalong madaling panahon, and he asked both Congress to look into it and prioritize the passage of this particular measure. So, yun po, tingin ko yung, I already mentioned, I think, 10 or 11, na nakikita po natin na magiging ready, for President's signature before the SONA. Cely: Sir, how about the mandatory ROTC bill? Kasi na-promise yata ito ni Senate President Zubiri na bibigyan ng priority once na mag-resume na yung session. SJV: Yes, we will definitely, yung mga minention ko kanina, I feel na very confident about it that we'll be able to pass it. Now, there are some issues na may mabigat pa ng mga debate, kagaya ng ROTC, kagaya ng, Cely: Reform sa MUP pension, Sir? SJV: Yung pong Waste-to-Energy bill. So, yun po, itatackle din po yan, but I would say best effort to act on it, whether it will pass or not, kasi may mga reservations, I myself have reservations doon sa ROTC, but we are more than willing to listen and objectively look at the measure on how it could help our country, our people, especially our young generation. Cely: So, sir, right now, ba, very slim pa yung chance na ma-approve dito sa Senate yung mandatory ROTC bill? SJV: I cannot decide for the Senate. I think each one of us, by now, you are all aware na each one of us have their own advocacies, have their own concentration on what we wanted to focus on, especially with the limited time that we are going to debate on this particular matter. For me, ang issue ko lang naman, reservation ko, yung cost, una, diba? Kasi doon sa nakaraang pagdinig, sinabi doon sa mga pagdinig dito sa Committee on National Defense na yung cost for 2023 to 2026, phase 1 to phase 5 will incur P61.2 billion and the AFP would be needing 9,584 AFP personnel na at least ang cost din ho nyan ay bilyun-bilyon din. Looking at the salaries, for instance, 9,584 nagbigay sila ng salary of averaging about P100,000 a month, ilang bilyon na po yun. Again, other than that, I am also looking at the timing because of what we really are focusing on right now. You look at the Pulse Asia latest survey, our country grapples with more pressing issues that demand immediate attention and according to that particular survey, sinasabi doon, yung top three main concern of our kababayans ay yung una, controlling inflation, yung presyo ng bilihin. Pangalawa, yun pong pagtaas ng sweldo o increasing pay of workers. At yung pangatlo, pagsupil doon sa graft and corruption sa ating pamahalaan dahil naiintindihan ng taumbayan kung gaano kalaki yung epekto nito sa kanilang pang-araw-araw na buhay kung patuloy na namamayagpag itong mga kalokohan sa pamahalaan. Cely: Pero sir, yun bang umiinit na tension sa West Philippine Sea, hindi ito factor para ma-pressure na kayo na ipasa itong mandatory ROTC? SJV:: Una yung word na pressure, I don't think, the Senate will ever be pressured by anyone or any group or organization per se. I think it will help us understand all the more, ano ba talaga yung pinaglalabanan dito sa West Philippine Sea. Unfortunately, and I would say this with all humility, na ang dami nating naririnig, nakakalungkot na kapwa natin Pilipino, iba-iba yung sinasabi. Parang wala tayong baseline truth, ano ba talaga yung sa atin. Lagi nating naririnig, for instance, yung salitang EEZ o yung Exclusive Economic Zone. Pero ilan po ba sa atin talaga yung nakakaintindi ng EEZ? Ilan po ba sa atin talaga yung nakakaintindi itong nakaraang paglabas ng arbitral ruling na nagsasabing atin nga ang West Philippine Sea? Di ho ba yung Exclusive Economic Zone alam po ba ng taumbayan, malinaw po ba sa atin lahat na yung arbitral ruling at yung part ng ating EEZ kasama po yung Ayungin Shoal, kasama po yung Scarborough Shoal, napakalinaw po nun. Dapat wala ni isa sa atin na Pilipino na nagsasabing, hindi, hindi pa tapos yan, or kwestyonable pa yung claim na yan. Dapat ngayon pa lang, i-reject natin yun. Kasi kahit sino pa ho tayo, and again, I'm talking with all humility, dapat magkaisa po tayo. Hindi na natin kinukwestiyon itong arbitral ruling, itong EEZ. Kailangan ituro ito sa ating mga estudyante. Habang ni-rerecite natin yung panatang makabayan, habang pinag-aaralan natin yung ating yaman tubig ng ating bansa, yung pinag-aaral natin ng ating mapa, yung NAMRIA, dapat easy to understand na ito'y parte ng ating Exclusive Economic Zone na pagka mula doon sa ating baseline, merong 200 nautical miles ay pag-aari ng Pilipinas. Ganun na ho kasimple. Dapat lahat tayo, we are united on this. Kung mag-aaway-aaway tayo sa harap nung kung sino man, eh, huwag na ho natin gawin. Pwede tayong mag-usap na tayo-tayo na lang bilang mga Pilipino. Because for all you know, China is on top of all this, at ito'y parte ng kanilang istratehiya. Nalulungkot nga po ako kasi as I speak right now, before I came here, ang dami yung nagtatanong sa akin, what do you say about this so-called gentleman's agreement, anong gagawin natin, etc. imbestigahan ba ng Senado, o yung word na imbestigahan, parang, ah, parang meron kagad tayong kalaban na kapwa natin, Pilipino. Why don't we unite on this particular matter once and for all? For all you know, this is all part of China's strategy. For instance, the so-called gentlemen's agreement, no one believes, it is binding. I mean, all of us knew that it's void, null and void to begin with. And, can you imagine yung China, the Chinese government, hindi ba nila alam to? Are they that naive na hindi nila alam na pumapasok sila sa isang so-called agreement na hindi naman mapapatupad, na hindi naman ma-ho-honor? Granting without admitting that there's indeed a gentleman's agreement. Do you think China is that ridiculous and you know, I'm sorry to say this because somehow they're playing dumb na kunwari i-implement ito. Alam naman nila hindi may implement ito. There is no, there is no shred of document that states that this is actually implementable. This is actually something that they can hold on to. Di ba? Ilagay nyo yung sarili nyo sa kanila. But why are they doing this? And after so long, ilalabas nila ito. Bakit? Because, clearly, they want us na mag-away-away, they want us na ma-divide tayo, they want us na mag-iba-iba ang ating posisyon. And it should not be the case. Mga kapwa ko kababayan, mga kapwa ko legislators, mga kapwa ko parte ng ating gobyerno, ng ating pamahalaan. So again, I'm begging and appealing to all concerned stakeholders, let us put our acts together and be Filipinos for one time lang, magkaisa po tayo. Dahil dambuhala itong kalaban natin. May common denominator po tayo. Ito'y hindi laban ng ating soberanya at teritoryo. Ito'y laban na ng ating bansang minamahal na Pilipinas. Cely: Sir, Representative Pantaleon Alvarez is urging the Armed Forces of the Philippines to withdraw its support kay President Bongbong Marcos saying na makatutulong daw po yun para ma-attain yung peace and stability in the country. Would you like to comment on that, Sir? SJV: I didn't actually hear anything about it. I just heard in the news that they were talking about filing of cases, etc. Whether sedition, etc. Ako, in my own personal point of view, hindi mo mapa-file-an ng sedition ang isang tao, yung definition ng sedition kasi may public uprising. So wala naman. Hindi mo mapa-filean yun ng sedition. But doon naman sa inciting to sedition, baka doon merong bearing yung sinasabi na yun. So that's all I can say. But again, I don't want to belittle what I said earlier as to why we should be united in all of this, especially with the talks and issue of the West Philippine Sea. We can debate on ROTC. We can debate on CHA-CHA. We can debate on economic provisions of our constitution. But when it comes to West Philippine Sea, come on, let's all be united. Anyone who would claim na hindi pasok sa ating teritoryo o hindi natin parte ng Pilipinas ang Ayungin Shoal, ang Scarborough, hindi tayo dapat manahimik dito. Hindi tayo dapat magkaiba ang ating pananaw dito sa mga usapin na ito. Cely: Sir, yung panawagan ni Congressman Pantaleon Alvarez mukhang dahil hindi siya kuntento, hindi niya gusto the way na hinahandle ng Pangulo yung usapin sa West Philippine Sea. Kayo ba sa tingin nyo, tama naman yung handling ng Pangulo? SJV: I agree in perhaps most, if not all, of the moves of our President. Wala tayong makuhang malinaw na malinaw at matapat na posisyon mula sa bansang China when it comes to these talks, these issues. And we can see with our very eyes how they are bullying our ships. Imagine that idea of removing our Sierra Madre doon sa ating sariling teritoryo. Yung pagpasok nila, labas-masok nila sa ating exclusive economic zone. Labas-masok nila sa ating teritoryo na hindi ito pinagtatalunan kung kanino. I think for me, that's a blatant show of bullying sa ating maliit na bansang Pilipinas. Kung kaya wala tayong ibang choice kung hindi pumunta at magsumbong sa ating mga kaibigan, sa mga higanteng malalaking bansa, gaya ng China, at nandyan nga po ang Amerika, nandyan ang Japan, nandyan ang mga ilang bansa sa Europa, nandyan ang Australia. So I don't see any wrongdoing on the part of the President to ask for help. And more than anything, I think yung lacking na nakikita ko is that a master plan, a real master plan as to how we would like to handle everything at the end of the day. Ano ba talaga yung main goal natin? And this is definitely more than foreign policies or territorial disputes. But as a nation, what do we really want to accomplish? Sino ba yung tumitimon dito? Ano bang talagang plano natin? I saw this when we were in IPU, in different international fora. You know, sometimes naiinggit ka pag nakakakita ka ng bansa na lahat ng leaders nila in international fora, pare-pareho yung sinasabi. Iisa lang yung tono nila. Hindi sila tumataas ng tono. Pagka sinabi nilang Broadway yung music nila, yun lang ang kakantahin nila. Puro Broadway. Walang magra-rock, walang magja-jazz, walang nagpapatugtog ng alternative or slow rock. Ano lang sila...Broadway songs lang. Kasi lahat, yun na sila eh. And come to think of it,there are some countries na nakita ko din, with my own eyes, na mataas din yung political tension nila. Magkalaban sila. But when it comes to fighting for their country in international forum, talagang makikita mo, iisa yung tono nila. So, that's what I've been asking for. And I think it will happen kung meron talaga tayong iisang tono. Nakakalungkot kasi pag sinasabi na okay, the President, we understand, the architect of our foreign policy. And now, you replace the president after six years. And then you have another foreign policy, di ba? Pero sana may baseline tayo yung lahat eh. And I think we can start with the baseline truth. What is really ours? When it comes to our territorial waters, our maritime zones. Cely: Sir, balikan ko lang yung panawagan na mag-withdraw ng support kay PBBM, pwede ba itong maka-destabilize sa Administrasyong Marcos? Or confident ka na professional enough ang AFP at hindi magpapadala sa ganitong panguudyok sa kanila? SJV: It always depends on what's happening. Baka, I'm giving the benefit of the doubt to Congressman Alvarez, he is a good friend of mine. But, I also believe that our men in uniform are professionals. AFP is a professional organization. And they know their purpose. They know why they are here. And ano yung trabaho nila. At yung loyalty nila, syempre, sa taumbayan. At dahil full ang suporta ng taumbayan, sa ating Pangulo, nandun din yung suporta nila. As mentioned by the AFP Chief of Staff. So, I believe in our military. I believe in our government. And I would just say na, still, maraming challenges. And maraming institutions ang tinatry ngayon. Maraming agencies, departments of government, tinatry kung gaano sila kagaling, kung gaano sila effective as a government institution, a government agency, I mean, a department in the government. But, mas tiwala ako sa AFP kesa dun sa ilang ahensya ng pamahalaan na ngayon ay sinusubok. Cely: Sir, welcome po sa inyo yung nangyari na naval or maritime activities between the Philippines tsaka US, Japan and Australia. Tapos nasundan nyo yung trilateral meeting. Ngayon, meron din pong plano na i-expand ho yung balikatan exercise. Isama na doon. Doon sa balikatan exercise ang Japan. Yan po ba yung magandang development, Sir? SJV: I believe so. I believe so. I agree. And yes, I am in full support on that particular initiative as provided in the joint statement of the defense chiefs ng Pilipinas, ng Japan, US and Australia. Yung inilabas po nilang joint statement, nakalagay po doon that the joint naval and air drills will strengthen the interoperability of our defense doctrines. It will strengthen our tactics, techniques and procedures. I think the maritime operative activity also highlights, hinahighlight nito yung enduring partnership ng mga bansa gaya ng Japan, Australia at Estados Unidos. Cely: Sir, kailangan ba ng treaty kapag isinama na sa balikatan exercise ang Japan? SJV: I don't think... Ay, meron palang yung reciprocal access napending sa atin yan. Nininegotiate pa and then it will go to the Senate. Remember, I mentioned that before. During that time when Prime Minister Kishida came here, the prime minister, he even asked for it kung pu-pwede na. So, nag-start na sila. It's just that the ball is still in the hands of DFA if I'm not mistaken. So, yun, we support that. We support that reciprocal access agreement. Cely: Pero hindi kayo makaprovoke ito sa China, Sir? SJV: No, kasi we are enhancing our defense system. We are preparing ourselves for any eventuality. I think it's important. Parang pag nagkaroon ka ng sasakyan, diba tinetest drive mo? Kung meron kang bahay na naglagay ka ng security features, tinetest mo yung security features sa loob ng bahay mo to make sure na it works. Eh, kasi ginastusan mo ito, binibigyan mo, kinakapacitate mo yung military mo para matuto sila at gumamit ng mga makabagong equipment, armas, etc. So, you have to practice. You have to know na it works. And your strategies, your system is actually working. Mav: On RP Japan Reciprocal Access SJV: It's more of an exchange of mga good practices. Of course kasama din dyan yung binanggit sa atin. And I don't want to preempt the announcement of the equipment and other grants that they will give us. If you recall, nung nagpunta kami dun nila, Senate President Zubiri, napag-usapan ito. May mga ilang sinuggest tayo on our end. And then yung mga AFP personnel din na mga pu-pwede nilang magawa at ma-access doon sa mga sistema na kanilang ini-implement sa kanilang bansa. Malaking bagay yung napunta kami dun. If you recall, yung tension noon with North Korea. So may mga sinabi sila sa amin na executive information na talagang what is working for them. And they can only share it with their allies. Mav: Sir, medyo allergic po kasi yung mga tao kapag military bases yung pinag-usapan, access to military bases. Eto po ba Sir, magkakaroon din sila ng access sa military bases natin if this is ratified? SJV: Depends. Depends kung ano yung kanilang minimithi. What's there for them to gain dito sa reciprocal access. But it's more of strengthening their allies in the Southeast region. And we are all aware na meron tayong agreement sa kanila when it comes to yung pareho tayo ng pananaw sa pag-respeto ng international law. At itong nangyayari ngayon na girian sa West Philippine Sea, hindi man ito nangyayari sa Pilipinas, nangyayari man ito sa karatig bansa na kapareho natin ng pananaw, we also support these countries na may pareho tayong posisyon. Daniel: Sinabi nyo nga gusto nyo magkaisa na lang sa usapin ng West Philippine Sea. Gusto nyo sir, di ba magkaisa na lang? Pero sir, meron kasing resolution si Sen. Risa Hontiveros para sa gentleman's agreement, paano pong aaktuhan ng Senado pagbalik po nyo sa session? SJV: We'll definitely talk about it. It's a valid concern by Sen. Risa but there are also issues with other Senators na, yun nga, ako, ang appeal ko talaga is look into this, no? If you wanna do executive session, okay lang din sakin. Ayokong pangunahan yung ating mga kasamahan dito sa Senado. Saan ba i-refer itong committee na ito? Ito ba ay foreign relations because it talks about foreign policy but it also talks about territorial disputes. So ito ba ay parte ng national defense, etc. So these are things that we wanted to talk about once we come back here. And yun yung hiling natin sa ating mga kasamahan and through our Senate President to have a caucus on this particular issue. One of the issues that we wanted to tackle. And of course, yung binanggit natin kanina, yung priority measures. Kasi medyo, I think, a month or five weeks. Yung less than five weeks yung natitira sa atin before SONA. So if you're talking about five or six landmark legislations, medyo mabigat po yun, no? Yung kailangan talaga na itackle mo yung ngayon, nandyan na, at least in the period of interpellations and debates already on the floor. Kasi yung iba na priority measures which are still in the committee level, medyo mahirap itackle yan. At sabihing may pag-asang pumasa before State of the Nation address. Cely: Pero sir, considering na national security yung involved dito, dapat daw ba sa isang public hearing i-discuss yun? SJV: That's something that we should talk about. And you are right, it's a part of national security. As we mentioned a while ago, and I think it's very clear, it's crystal clear na yung mga nangyayaring gulo tungkol sa West Philippine Sea, ay may kinalaman dyan yung kalaban natin sigurado. Pinag-aaway-aaway tayo, habang nagsasalita tayo ngayon sa harap ng camera, alam natin na may mga nakikinig po dyan, alam natin na ang bawat galaw ng pamahalaan, pinagmamatyagan. At yun nga eh, ang nakakainggit sa kanila is lahat, if you do this, may strategy na sila. If you take this path, may strategy na sila. So I pray na meron na rin tayong gano'n, no? And who knows, mas maganda na meron na tayong gano'n, na siguro hindi lang natin alam. But importante that we are united in this particular issue. Again, let's talk about anything, debate about anything, we can agree to disagree with anything, but not on the West Philippine Sea. Daniel: Sir, klaruhin ko lang ngayon na sinabi nyo ito sa propaganda. Tingin nyo sir, propaganda lang talaga ng China, yung itong gentleman's agreement? SJV: I really believe so. I really believe so that it's just a plain, simple propaganda of the Chinese government. And look at the ambassador, kung anu-ano na naman yung sinasabi niya. May 1, 2, 3 na naman siya. Come on, this is not the first time that we caught him lying, diba? And that's why we were saying na dapat palitan siya, ibalik siya doon sa Beijing eh. So ako, wala akong kaduda-duda that this is part of their plan, this is part of their strategy. So let's not fall into their traps. Cely: Pero, ano ba nangyayari, sir? SJV: Well, we are somehow falling into the trap of this bullying nation. Lahat nagsasalita na, I mean, lahat, biglang naging eksperto, no? Pakiusap ko lang, konting yuko lang at minsan hindi natin talaga alam lahat eh. We can learn from each other, we have a pool of experts we can tap, and I'm sure they are in a much, much, much better position to give their views and advise us on what we can do. Importante lang na isa lang yung pinaghuhugutan natin lahat. Yung exclusive economic zones, atin yan. Yung 200 nautical miles mula sa baseline na island natin, atin yan. There's no question about it. Ang Ayungin Shoal ay atin, Scarborough Shoal ay atin. Ang West Philippine Sea ay atin. Ini-encourage ko kayong lahat, kung gusto nyo magsuot ng t-shirt ng West Philippine Sea, why not? Cely: Pero, sir, the mere fact na hindi natin kain tapatan yung mighty, yung puwersa ng China. So, dependent lang talaga tayo sa pakikipag-alyansa. Sa U.S., Japan, Canada. SJV: But you know, when we see each other united in this particular issue, walang oposisyon, walang majority, walang iba-ibang kulay, kundi kayumanggi lahat, di ba, we feel good about it. And despite the fact na maliit tayo at higante, dambuhala, yung bumabangga sa atin, meron tayong pinaghuhugutan ng lakas at inspirasyon. Na alam natin na hindi tayo papasupil at hindi tayo paaapak ka din naman, sapagkat alam natin na tayo ay Pilipino. And bonus na yung meron tayong mga kakampi na pareho yung pananaw. Bonus na na meron tayong mga kakampi na ipagtatanggol din yung ating karapatan bilang isang mamamayan, bilang isang bansa. Nimfa: Sir, yung sa reciprocal access agreement with Japan, may promise na, may commitment na pipirmahan within the year. So has it been discussed with you by the President po? Klaro ba ito na ipararatify sa Senate? SJV: It was discussed during the visit of Prime Minister Kishida. And I'm sorry, I don't have much information about it. But general lang yung na-discuss sa amin. And then the embassy and the Department of Foreign Affairs committed to us and they will get back to us. Siguro we'll call them later after this and ask for updates and then we'll get back to you. Nimfa: Pero Sir, sa inyo ba dapat itong ituring na treaty na ipararatify sa inyo o sasapat ito na executive agreement? SJV: Yeah, it will become a treaty and it has to go through the Senate. So it should be ratified for it to take effect. Again, naalala ko lang kasi yung gentleman's agreement. I mean, parang if you are on the other side of the fence, will you actually agree with it? Na walang kahit na ano, hindi binding, wala kang pinanghahawakan na kahit na ano. And yet, sasabihin mo, dapat i-implement and i-require mo ang ating bansa. It's just a laughable matter on the part of this bullying country. Nimfa: So Sir, sinabi na ho ng Malacanang sa inyo or relayed na sa inyo na ito ay ituturing na treaty that will be ratified by the Senate? SJV: Yeah, it is. Treaty, okay. It is, yes. We got that from the executive, yes. Cely: And target, sir, within the year, yung ratification? SJV: Yeah, within the year. Definitely. Hopefully, before we... We take another break before SONA. Kasi, again, the ball is not in our hands. Nasa executive. We'll get back to you, no? I'll make sure that I'll get some updates from the Department of Foreign Affairs later. Hopefully...Foreign relations, we can also ask Senator Imee if she has updates on that particular matter. Cely: At mukhang sir, sa rin niya sa mga napag-usapan dun sa summit between U.S., Japan, and Philippines. SJV: Definitely, for sure, for sure, napag-usapan. Meron daw statement ng DFA that it's very close to completion. Ang Pangulong Bongbong Marcos also made mention that it's very close to completion. Cely: Kaya siguro yun ang naranasan nila. SJV: Hopefully, before SONA, we'll be able to ratify. If there are no, kasi mahirap din i-commit na mararatify kaagad. We haven't seen the exact document that will be ratified by the Senate. Pero in principle, we already agree to it. In principle, we have talked about it with some Senators, if not all of the Senators. We're aware that we are going to tackle it soon. Nimfa: Sir, kasi yung EDCA, executive agreement siya na nakaankla lang sa treaty na VFA, di ba? SJV: Yes, yes, agree. Nimfa: And sir, yung sa resolution ni Sen. Risa Hontiveros na humihingi na iimbestigahan ng Senate yung secret deal or gentleman's agreement, Sir, nabanggit ninyo tama ho ba na itatackle ninyo ito sa executive session o sa caucus? SJV: Caucus muna. Nimfa: Sir, bakit? Kasi yung ibang resolution dinidirekta ninyo yung referral sa isang committee, anong significance or anong sensitive dito? SJV: Well, una, there are Senators with some concerns, no? And obviously, with what is happening, and ganoon naman eh, in any setup ng isang institution gaya ng Senado, kung may mga concerns, yung ating mga kasama, we talk about it. And at the end of the day, kung ang majority will decide to push through with the public hearing, then we will push through with the public hearing. And I think everyone knows that at the end of the day, it's the decision of the majority of the members of the Senate. Nimfa: So ano yung concerns? Ha? Ano yung concerns dito? Aside from national security siguro, o may iba pa? SJV: Well, there are a lot of concerns. One for instance, one would say... It's not binding. It's something that we should not even look into because, let's show the world that no such thing actually ever happened because it's not binding to begin with. So that's one issue. Another issue perhaps would be, in the light of what's happening right now, parang, is this the most urgent concern that we have to put our attention to? Malou: Sir, dapat mo ipatawag si ex-president Duterte? SJV: That will be part of our caucus, Ma'am. That will be part of our caucus. Ayoko yung gamitin lang yung ipapatawag. Let's give some respect to the former president, diba? Let's invite him if he wants to. If that's the case, no? If that's the path that we'll be taking. Importante sa akin talaga na ngayon pa lang, let us remind the bullying nation na there's no such thing. It's null and void to begin with. And most importantly, pasabi natin sa kanila, alam natin na strategy nila ito. Kasi, I mean, again, if you're in their shoes, would you actually believe that this is implementable? Would you actually believe that this is actually a binding agreement? Na wala kayong kahit na anong dokumento, parang walang testigo kayong dalawa lang? Pwede ba yun? Cely: So, sir, the mere fact na ang Foreign Affairs Secretary nun, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, so sa caucus ba tatanungin yung Senator Alan? SJV: Well, we will. We should. I think. I think, you know, there are some issues before Senator Cayetano would tell us what really transpired. And honestly, nagugulat din kami na, uy, hindi natin alam yan. We have never heard about this, etc. This is what happened, etc. It helps. It helps na may kasama tayo na dating major player ng foreign policies natin. Cely: Pero initially, may nai-share na siya sa inyo. SJV: Ngayon, wala pa po tungkol dun sa so-called, again, so-called agreement. Raymund: West Philippines Sea pa rin, sir. Papaano yung, anong dating sa inyo dahil tama din naman yung call nyo for a unified stand. Ang problema, as we observed, some members of the Senate are parroting the propaganda of the bully. Papaano ang magiging dating nun na parang ngayon pa lang nagbibilang na kami rito. Some of them, some of your colleagues are saying the same propaganda na binabanggit nyo, coming from China. Ano ba ito? SJV: And that's why I am humbly appealing to whoever they are that you're talking to. Whether it's my colleague here in the Senate, a legislator, kung sinuman, influencer man, dating parte ng pamahalaan, sinuman yung nagsasalita na pause muna. Pause for a while and just think about how we can all be united. May common denominator tayo. We're all Filipinos. May common denominator tayo. I think no one would ever question yung ating exclusive economic zone. No one could ever question and say na disagree sila doon sa naging arbitral ruling. So, we can go from there. And siguro mas maganda kung magsasalita tayo na salungat doon sa ating national policy on this particular issue, siguro mas magandang ipasabi na lang natin, not in public, na meron tayong ganitong idea. Baka pu-pwedeng ganitong track ang tahakin natin. And again, I don't believe na kulang tayo sa pool of experts. In addressing this particular issue. Importante, magawa natin lahat ng kaya nating gawin. Alam natin na this is very challenging. Alam natin na malaki yung kalaban natin. But you have to choose your side. You have to choose your side. Kahit sino pa po tayo. Tayo ba yung Pilipino, maka-Pilipino o maka-ibang bansa. Cely: So ano, dahil may kanya-kanyang agenda, kaya hindi unified yung stand on this issue. SJV: Whether may kanya-kanyang agenda, may kanya-kanyang... Alam mo yun, minsan may gusto kang patamaan na isang individual siguro na ayaw mo yung sinabi. Parang minsan ganun yung nangyayari. And you can see all these players not just on one side. Minsan nga sa isang kampo pareho sila, dalawa sila. Magkaiba yung sinasabi, isang kampo lang. And you know that's happening. That's my appeal, important lang na magkaisa tayo. Yung taumbayan, i-engage natin. Simple information, what exclusive economic zone means. And we can all agree on that, na ito sa atin talaga ito. Yung Ayungin at Scarborough, there's no question about it, atin ito. West Philippines ito. Marlon: Sir, yung finile lang po na-reso ni Sen Risa, do you think the investigation should also include all supposed verbal agreements that the former president had with China? Kasi may 2019 na privilege speech si Senator Tol. It's regarding naman yung fishing activity sa Scarborough. So, ito Ayungin naman at BRP Sierra Madre. SJV: Yeah, again. Una, banggitin ko ulit na we'll tackle this. In our, all members caucus. Number two if we are to decide na magkaroon ng public hearing, siguro kailangan din i-decide. Una kung public hearing ba o executive session. And then, kung magkakaroon nga ng gano'n, magkaroon man ng ganon o hindi, I think it's important yung sinasabi mo. Kasi for us to make the right decisions, kailangan meron tayong matrix kung ano na yung mga previous decisions natin. Everything that has to do with West Philippines, everything that has to do with China. Tingnan natin kasi it's a holistic approach. Kailangan makita natin yun. Binabanggit nga natin, hindi tayo dapat mamisinterpret ng ating mga kaibigan na negosyanteng Chinoy and even Chinese business people na nandito ngayon sa ating bansa. Hindi natin sila itinataboy, hindi natin sila pinipigil at bagkus sinusuportahan natin na mag-grow at mag-flourish yung kanilang negosyo dito sa Pilipinas, that's very important as well. So kailangan talaga balanse din po. Importante lang, mapaabot din natin na ito yung nangyayari, ito yung totoong nangyayari. Because of the mga fake news, mga propaganda na nangyayari, sabi nyo nga po, kayo na rin nagsabi, hindi lang sa social media, hindi lang bloggers left and right. Even politicians, even those who have influence and power. In governing this nation, kasama sa mga na-ooperate, whether knowingly or wittingly or unwittingly, nagiging part sila. So sa akin, importante yung master plan. And kanina, binabanggit ko Marlon, I think you were not here kanina when I made mention about it na walang, yun bang nakukulangan ako na timon ng pamahalaan na magsasabi, I'm not talking about just one person. Na ito talaga yung strategy natin. Ito talaga yung gusto nating mangyayari. And it's not just talks about foreign policy or territorial disputes of the Philippines. Pero ano yung endgame? Ano yung gusto nating talagang mangyayari? Ang endgame ba is maprotektahan lang ang Ayungin at Scarborough? Paano pag dun sa kabila pumunta? Paano kung na-anticipate na ba lahat ng senaryo? Yung mga bansang kasama natin? Biglang iiwan tayo at nakipag-compromise dun sa kabila. What's gonna happen? How do we react?These are the things na I wanted to be clear about and have that confidence na pag natulog ako sa gabi, alam ko na naghanda ang pamahalaan natin. Marlon: ...to discuss ano ba ang binanggit niyang agenda on West Philippine Sea SJV: I'd love to, I'd love to hear the President doing that. pero huwag na lang sigurong isapubliko. Alam mo everytime I speak and look at the cameras naglalaro na sa isip mo, everytime you talked about strategies things you wanted to do. Yung mga pag-de-desisyunan natin when it comes to our defending our territorial maritime, lagi mo naiisip na may nakikinig, mayroong nag-report kaagad dun sa kabila kung ano yung ginagawa. And easily, ang dali-dali pumasok dito sa mundo ng decision making ng ating pamahalaan. So kailangan we have to be more circumspect and cautioned, careful about it. Cely: Sir, dun sa Chacha, eager pa ba yung Senate na ipasa yung RBH 6 or medyo nawala na kayo ng gana considering yung result ng survey na nagsasabing 88% ng mga respondents are against doon sa proposed economic change. And at the same time, nakaradi na ba yung rules sa pag-approve ng ano? SJV: Sige, unahin ko yung rules. Reading- ready na po tayo, ang Committee on Rules is ready to adopt new Senate rules for charter change proposals. Number two, doon sa survey, it's a major concern. 88% of our bosses have already spoken. And, klaro yung kanilang sentimyento tungkol sa pagpapalit ng ating konstitusyon. Lalong-lalo na, klaro na hindi nga totoong people's initiative yung ating narinig itong mga nakaraang buwan. But I think it's important to note that hindi nasasayang yung mga committee hearings, yung mga pagdinig na nangyayari dito sa bulwagang ito. I think it should continue dahil marami tayong matututunan dyan. And just recently, natutunan natin yung report ng UP Economic Society. UP Econ, yung kanilang nilabas na pag-aaral na 10% improvement in our equity restriction of foreigners would only translate to 4.1 to 4.3% increase in the foreign direct investments. So, sa kada 10% na increase, improvement, 4.1 to 4.3% lang. Dito yung restriction ng mga foreigners. Pero, similarly, 10% din na improvement in our ease of doing business will translate to 15.1 to 15.8% increase in the foreign direct investments. So, again, this means that if we want to attract foreign investors, improving the ease of doing business is more viable, more important, if we want to generate more investments compared to fixing our foreign ownership limitations. So, yun, nakita natin, klaro. And this would continue to...These hearings, public hearings, would continue to give us more information, will be more knowledgeable, and it will enhance our knowledge on foreign equity restrictions, constitutional change and nation building. So, I think, hindi naman dapat pigilan ito. But, siguro yung sabihin na ipasa na ito, etc., ganun-ganun, hindi yung ganun kadali. At nakikita natin na importante yung support ng taumbayan, importante din na i-educate natin ang taumbayan. And that's what we will continue to do here in the Senate. Cely: Sir, kapag dumating na yung botohan, ano ba yung magiging botohan mo dito sa RBH 6? SJV: Well, right now, I'm not convinced, eh. Right now. I have to say that. And I think I'm very vocal about it. And with all these figures and data that we have, it's a concern. It's a concern. But I'm open. I'm open. If you wanted to convince me, then tell me. Give me some convincing study that says it is the only way to attract foreign investments. Or, baka kasi hilaw pa sa ngayon, no? Ang nakikita ko. But, again, I'm open to discussions. And that's why I wanted to attend hearings and continue to learn from it. Cely: Before Marlon, sir, pwede ko mo naman may share sa amin yung nila naman ng committee report tungkol doon sa rules? SJV: But I can... Mahirap yata muna. Baka pwedeng pakita ko muna sa mga members. Cely: Wala pong signature. SJV: Wala po, eh. Wala pong signature. But, basically, in principle, we agreed to it during our last meeting... Eh, basta ito yun. Yung huling last two, three days namin dito sa Senado, nagkaroon ng pagdinig ang Committee on Rules na dinaluhan ni Sen. Binay, Sen. Gatchalian, Sen. Tolentino, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Sen. JV Ejercito. So, March 6 po ito. At napagkasunduan namin na, in principle, yung mga nais namin ilagay doon. And then the Secretariat would present to us yung napagkasunduan namin. And the Secretariat's now ready to present it. May ilang miyembro pa kami na wala pa ho yata dito. So, we'll just make sure na okay na sila. And once they already sign, I can give you a copy of it. Cely: Pero doon, sir, nakalagay mo? Kaya yung separate deliberation? SJV: Definitely. That's what the House rules also stated, yung 144 section or Rule 144. Section 144. Cely: So, almost the same with the House rules. SJV: The same thing when you pass a bill, it goes to three readings. And both houses voting separately. And that's nothing new. It's nothing new na. Hindi namin inimbento yun. That's what the House rules, it's the same provision that the House is actually following. Marlon: Sir, saan nakabase yung rules na kinraft po ng committee sa pagtalakay ng chacha dito sa Senate? Was it based doon sa existing ng House or based sa ginagamit sa ibang bansa? Or panibago ito all together kayo lang yun? SJV: No, I think his question is the basis of the committee. Ongoing. The ongoing committee hearings. Based on ano yan? Remember, this is definitely based on the rules of the Senate, Committee on constitutional amendments. Ginawang subcommittee. Nag-create ng subcommittee. Headed by Senator Sonny Angara. And nag-co-conduct sila ng hearings. And once they present it to the plenary, our Senate rules, kailangan mauna muna yung Senate rules na meron in proposing constitutional amendments. So yun yung basis that's why we had a hearing in the Committee on Rules to make sure that we have the rules, because when it all started, wala pang rules ang Senado. Hindi pa kasi nangyari itong ganitong sitwasyon na kung saan babaguhin ang ating konstitusyon through constituent assembly. Marlon: But yung contents or was it something similar to the existing? SJV: Definitely similar. Yeah, definitely similar. Marlon: Sir, nasama ba doon kung kasi may previous suggestion din yung isa sa mga kasamahan niya na magsuot kayo ng parang... SJV: Yeah, nasama din po doon. Nasama din po yan. Kasi ang magiging ano na is if we will go to that, hindi na kami as legislators but part na kami noong pag-amyenda ng konstitusyon. Nimfa: May bang outfit, sir? SJV: Part of the agreement para ma-remind din ang bawat isa na ito ay tungkol sa pag...Ang aming ginagampan ng tungkulin ay hindi mga legislators kundi member ng constituent assembly. Cely: Sa buti pumayag sa Sen. Minority leader Koko Pimentel na no need na magsuot? SJV: Basta it will definitely distinguish yung... Will it be different, okay? Will be different from our usual work as legislators here in the Senate. Nimfa: So anong gagawin ng Senate dun sa RBH 7, natransmit na dito? So anong gagawin doon ng Senate SJV: It's the same as we're treating a bill when a bill passes in the House of Reps pumunta po dito we look into it but we have our own version so that is the case and right now it's pending in the subcommittee of Senator Sonny Angara Cely: At kung hindi ma-approve dito sa Senate, wala mangyayari SJV: That's what Congressman Boyet Gonzales made mention of on the floor of the House of Representatives.Iit's not just we don't have the rules, Congressman Boyet stated that if the Senate does not act on the bill passed by the House then, it's DOA kumbaga. But again I'm not saying baka ma-misinterpret na naman ako, lagi ako nami-misinterpret ng kabilang bahay but you know, we are still hearing it, we're still learning from it. In fact itong mga figures that I made mentioned kailan ko lang ito nalaman and I'm still looking forward to learning from the experts what we can do, how we can improve our economy if changing the Constitution is really something to do with our investments, foreign direct investments na papasok sa atin or will increase dramatically because right now I don't see it happening. So unless parang pag binigay mo yung lupa, ayaw naman natin yun and even the President made mention already mentioned that he doesn't agree with that Cely: Pero sir yun ba yung possible na mangyari dead on arrival dito sa Senate? SJV: You know everything is possible eh kasi you cannot even say or kahit ako sinasabi ko nga hindi ganun kadali sabihin oh ito sigurado papasa to anyone, any member of the Senate can actually say his piece. Ganito kami dito sa Senado eh, we listen to everyone and we give weight to everyone's advocacy and inclination but at the end of the day, yun nga if you don't have the majority of the Senate supporting your call hindi ito mag-fo-flourish. Cely: Nag file ka ng resolution seeking Senate inquiry tungkol dun sa master plan tungkol sa traffic? Approve ba sa iyo or kung ano kayang okay ba yung ginagawa action ng executive at ng LGUs to address itong lumalalang problema sa traffic? Yung executive may sinign si Presidente na administrative order na pinagbabawal nga yung wang wang yung anumang signaling device tapos yung LGUs naman sir yung Metro Manila Council eh ano sila magkakaroon ng adjusted hours SJV: Una, yes we have already filed itong Senate Bill No. 2635 or the Anti-Wangwang Act. Kaka-file lang po ito po. This seeks to prohibit the use of deacons, sirens and other emergency lights and audio accessories for moving vehicles except for the AFP, NBI, PNP, Bureau of Corrections, Bureau of General Management and Penology and other law enforcement agencies. So yung violators will be fined from a thousand to five thousand pesos with the possibility of the suspension of their driver's license for a period of one year and yung binanggit natin nung isang araw sa ating mga kaibigan sa media na yung manufacturers, distributors importers, retailers and sellers who engage in unauthorized sale of this accessories shall receive a fine of P50,000 but not more than hundred thousand for every sale. So ito yung finile natin. Cely: Sir finile nyo yan dahil sa administrative order ni Presidente? SJV: In line with the administrative order of the President na inagreehan naman po natin di ba. Yung dun naman po sa decision ng ating ah Metro Manila Council to implement yung adjusted working hours, gusto ko po muling ipound at iapela sa ating mga hindi lang sa ating gobyerno kung di sa private sector yung pong work from home law yung telecommuting act. Sana ho makonsider po natin, patuloy natin i-consider yung CSC po memo yung MC6 2022 on flexible working arrangement, still in place po yan and we continue to encourage government agency to adapt, all agencies of the government to adapt, either work from home, compressed work week, skeleton workforce, shifting, flexi time or a combination of this as contained in the memo of the Civil Service Commission. Yung employers po natin sa private sector na i-encourage po natin na i-adapt itong telecommuting as provided in telecommuting act na principally sponsored po natin. I-remind ko lang po kasi yung IBM, yung IBM company achieved a 40 to 60 percent decrease in real estate cost per site after they began telecommuting program in the 90s and this translated to 35 million dollars in savings in just one year. Tapos yung AT&T reduced overhead by 50 percent kasi yung office space nila from 12 floors nababa nila to 2.5 floors when they equipped its southwest sales force nila with laptop computers etc. na reduce nila yung kanilang overhead cost by 50 percent, so ang laking tulong po nito. I am hoping na yung Department of Labor and Employment din mabigyan na tayo ng report ano ba yung mga industriya na pwedeng gamitin itong work from home. Ulitin ko hindi po ito para sa lahat ng industriya but there are some industries na po pwede yung mapakinabangan ito at pwede nating ipound yung programang ito dahil mga employers naman result oriented po yan at yung mga employees naman natin kung makaka perform naman sila even at home or anywhere eh malaking bagay din po sa kanila ito. Cely: Sir yung adjusted working hours ng Metro Manila Council tingin nyo ba yung may itutulong ba yun to address problems sa trapik? SJV: Yung one hour kasi parang I don't see eh, para sa akin pa rin yung compressed work week, yung flexi time, itong work from home yun ang dapat pagtuunan ng pansin kasi global concern na itong nangyayari and you can see how other countries are addressing this particular problem by promoting work from home. At importante din na patuloy nating palakasin yung ating wifi, patuloy nating palakasin yung pagbibigay serbisyo ng ating mga telecom companies. Cely: So Sir kami, magwo-work from home na rin? SJV: Pwede naman. Cely: Lalo na ang init pa ng panahon ngayon sir diba? SJV: I don't see why not eh, especially on your field diba?