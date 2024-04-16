Inquiry on improving conditions for foreign doctoral students and researchers in Sweden and more reliable assessments of resident permits for studies

SWEDEN, April 16 - An inquiry has been tasked with proposing measures to improve the prospects of attracting and retaining foreign doctoral students and researchers in Sweden. The aim is to strengthen Sweden’s competitiveness as a research and innovation nation. The inquiry will also review the regulatory framework for residence permits for studies, with the aim of counteracting abuse of study permits.

“This inquiry is an important step in the work to facilitate and improve conditions for foreign doctoral students and researchers in Sweden. It is also important to only grant residence permits for studies to people who intend to study in Sweden, not those who intend to abuse the system for other purposes,” says Minister for Migration Maria Malmer Stenergard.

“Sweden is a strong research and innovation nation, and international cooperation is key to maintaining this. A very important part of this work is ensuring that there are good conditions for foreign researchers to come to Sweden to share their knowledge,” says Minister for Education Mats Persson.

The Government’s clear objective is to improve the conditions for foreign doctoral students and researchers working in Sweden and strengthen Sweden’s competitiveness as a research nation. Foreign students who have graduated from Swedish universities and other higher education institutions could also be important resources in tackling the need for skills in Sweden. At the same time, there are strong indications that residence permits for studies are being abused.

An inquiry has therefore been tasked with reviewing the migration law regulations for foreign doctoral students, researchers and students.

The final report is due no later than 9 December 2024.