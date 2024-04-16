Cognicert Limited Launches ISO 7101:2023 Healthcare Quality Management System Lead Auditor Course

EAST HAM, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognicert Limited Launches ISO 7101:2023 Healthcare Quality Management System Lead Auditor Course Following ISO's New Standards

Cognicert Limited, a renowned provider of professional training and certification solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest offering: the ISO 7101:2023 Healthcare Quality Management System Lead Auditor Course. This cutting-edge course is meticulously crafted to equip healthcare professionals with the expertise required to navigate and excel in auditing healthcare quality management systems, aligning seamlessly with ISO's new standards.

In response to the dynamic landscape of the healthcare industry, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has introduced the ISO 7101:2023 standard, underscoring the critical importance of upholding stringent quality management systems within healthcare facilities. In light of these developments, Cognicert Limited has developed a comprehensive course that not only meets but exceeds the requirements set forth by the new ISO standards.

The ISO 7101:2023 Healthcare Quality Management System Lead Auditor Course offered by Cognicert Limited encompasses an extensive array of topics essential for effective auditing, including:

• Thorough comprehension of the principles and stipulations outlined in ISO 7101:2023

• Implementation of audit methodologies in adherence to ISO 19011 guidelines

• Identification of areas for enhancement within healthcare quality management systems

• Application of best practices for auditing healthcare organizations

"At Cognicert Limited, we are dedicated to staying at the forefront of industry advancements and equipping professionals with the requisite skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape," remarked Gift Sylvester, Partnership Development Manager at Cognicert Limited. "Our ISO 7101:2023 Healthcare Quality Management System Lead Auditor Course reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation."

Participants enrolled in the course will benefit from engaging instructional sessions, practical case studies, and guidance from esteemed industry auditors. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will be awarded a globally recognized certification from Cognicert Limited, validating their proficiency in auditing healthcare quality management systems in accordance with ISO's latest standards.

For further details regarding the ISO 7101:2023 Healthcare Quality Management System Lead Auditor Course and forthcoming training sessions, please visit www.cognicert.com

About Cognicert Limited: Cognicert Limited is a leading provider of professional training and certification solutions, specializing in quality management, environmental management, occupational health and safety, information security, and other industry-specific standards. Committed to fostering excellence and innovation, Cognicert Limited empowers organizations and professionals to achieve optimal performance.

Contact: Gift Sylvester, Partnership Development Manager,

partnership@cognicert.com

Cognicert Limited (RC 013252190),

Office 809 182-184 High Street North,

East Ham,

London E6 2JA.

United Kingdom.

Tel: +44 2034320618

contact_us@cognicert.com

