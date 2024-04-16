Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,626 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine Seqirus, zoonotic influenza vaccine (H5N1) (surface antigen, inactivated, adjuvanted), Date of authorisation: 09/10/2023, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

Globe icon

This medicine’s product information is available in all official EU languages.
Select 'available languages' to access the language you need.

Product information documents contain:

  • summary of product characteristics (annex I);
  • manufacturing authorisation holder responsible for batch release (annex IIA);
  • conditions of the marketing authorisation (annex IIB);
  • labelling (annex IIIA);
  • package leaflet (annex IIIB).

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zoonotic Influenza Vaccine Seqirus, zoonotic influenza vaccine (H5N1) (surface antigen, inactivated, adjuvanted), Date of authorisation: 09/10/2023, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more