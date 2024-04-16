Tims China Announces Earnings Release Date For Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results & Conference Call

SHANGHAI, China and NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” (Nasdaq: THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops and Popeyes restaurants in China, will release its fourth quarter and full year results before market opening on Thursday, April 18, 2024.



The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. The call will begin with prepared remarks, followed by a live Q&A session.

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mczqcdrs

The webcast features a 'Submit Your Question' tab at the top, where you are encouraged to submit your questions before and during the call.

Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the link provided below.

Pre-registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7b93c23032644d7f93cf3d7cfc1f8b1e

Supporting materials will be available at https://ir.timschina.com.

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau and Popeyes restaurants in mainland China and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

