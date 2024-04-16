Lilium Starts Production of High-Performance Battery Packs for the Lilium Jet

Lilium’s battery packs are being designed to meet the highest aviation safety standards

First units off the battery assembly line at Lilium’s headquarters will be used for verification testing ahead of first piloted flight of the revolutionary Lilium Jet, targeted for end of 2024

This follows several years of extensive testing of battery pack subcomponents from individual cell to stack level with a focus on performance, safety and regulatory conformity

Each Lilium Jet will be fitted with 10 independent battery packs, to deliver range for regional air mobility and redundancy

MUNICH, Germany, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, announced today that it has started production of the advanced, aviation grade battery packs that will power the Lilium Jet on its first piloted flight, targeted for end of 2024. This latest milestone represents a landmark in the development of the Lilium Jet and follows extensive testing of battery pack subcomponents from individual cell to stack level with a focus on performance, safety and regulatory conformity.

Lilium’s unique, pioneering battery pack is comprised of lithium-ion cells with silicon-dominant anodes that will allow for higher energy, power, and fast-charging capabilities than graphite anode cells. Leading automakers such as Mercedes, Porsche, and GM plan to incorporate silicon anode technology into their premium electric vehicles. Lilium’s battery packs are being designed to meet EASA’s stringent aircraft safety requirements regarding shock resistance, heat resistance, containment, and redundancy. They are also being designed to deliver outstanding power and energy density to support a business model focused on regional, rather than urban, air mobility. Lilium has secured comprehensive intellectual property rights for its unique battery technology.

The Lilium Jet battery packs are being assembled at Lilium’s purpose-built battery factory, located at Lilium’s headquarters outside Munich, with the aid of new generation digital tools that enable process control, efficient data collection and traceability. Lilium has been supported in the design of the assembly line and initial production ramp up by suppliers with extensive experience in battery industrialization, especially in the automotive sector.

Yves Yemsi, COO of Lilium said: “The start of production of the battery packs is a proud moment for Lilium. Battery technology is central to the goal of delivering sustainable regional air mobility, including overcoming the challenges of developing and industrializing a battery pack that will meet the stringent safety standards of aircraft certification. With the start of production of the Lilium Jet’s unique high-performance aircraft battery packs, Lilium has laid a further cornerstone towards realizing the vision of electric aviation.”

The first units off the battery assembly line will be used for verification testing ahead of the Lilium Jet’s first piloted flight. Each Lilium Jet aircraft will be equipped with ten independently functioning battery packs that are designed to enable safe flight and landing, even in case of failure of any single battery pack.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 950+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

