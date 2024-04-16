Submit Release
Approval of FY 2024 School Revolving Renovation Fund Applications

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has awarded $28.6 million in School Revolving Renovation Fund (SRRF) loans to 12 school administrative units.

The loans will be used to complete 23 health, safety, and compliance projects. The projects include structural roof repairs, indoor air quality improvements, ADA upgrades, and life safety renovations.  A portion of each loan is considered a grant and is forgiven while the remaining balance of the loan is paid back at a zero percent interest rate.

The complete list of approved projects can be viewed here (PDF).

For additional information about the SRRF program please visit the Maine DOE website or contact Ann Pinnette at 215-3809 or ann.pinnette@maine.gov.

