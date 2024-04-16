B2B Telecommunication Market Value

Growing adoption of IoT and rise in demand for B2B telecommunication among corporate and government organizations are boosting the market growth global.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The B2B Telecommunication Market Size Reach USD 181.35 Billion by 2030, Top Factors Leading The Industry Worldwide. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The global B2B telecommunication market size was valued at USD 46.36 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 181.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8 % from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6048

Rise in adoption of IoT, surge in need for B2B telecommunication among governmental & private organizations, and increase in urbanization & industrialization across the globe drive the global B2B telecommunication market. Integration of novel technologies would unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global B2B telecommunication market is segmented on the basis of enterprise size, solution, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of solution, it is divided into cloud services, unified communication & collaboration, VoIP, WAN and M2M communication. On the basis of industry vertical, the global market is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, healthcare, government, retail & ecommerce and others. Region wise, the global B2B telecommunication market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6048

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The Covid-19 pandemic encouraged the demand for B2B telecommunication due to lockdown restriction imposed by the government and adoption of work from home culture.

●The majority of the companies adopted B2B telecommunication to transmit information in several forms including voice, sound, text, and video.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6048

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around one-fourth of the global B2B telecommunication market, as it allows leading banks to securely process unique transactions as per business requirements in a day. However, the media and entertainment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2030, as it offers secure communication solution, which enables media houses to contact with big media houses and producers.

By enterprise size, the SMEs segment would register the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of small and medium-scale organizations and rise in need to enhance telecommunication systems among the SMEs to increase their business reach. However, the large enterprise segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global B2B telecommunication market, as it helps in auto-attendant and calls transferring.

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market, due to increase in adoption of IoT and cloud-based products. However, the global B2B telecommunication industry across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of several large-scale manufacturers and availability of high-speed communication networks across the region.

The key players profiled in the B2B telecommunication market analysis are Amdocs, AT& T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Comarch S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communication, Orange S.A., Telefonica, S.A., Vodafone Group PLC, and Verizon. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the B2B telecommunication industry.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (257 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/b2b-telecommunication-market/purchase-options

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device anywhere and at any time for entrepreneur's stakeholder's researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60000 niche markets with data comprising of 600000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

