Sol Systems and SOLARCYCLE Partner to Recycle Solar Panels, Ensuring Greener Solar Solutions

Washington, D.C., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol Systems, a leader in renewable energy solutions financing and development, and SOLARCYCLE, an advanced technology-based solar recycling company, announced today a partnership that helps ensure Sol Systems' solar energy projects remain truly sustainable throughout a panel’s lifecycle. As solar power adoption grows, so does the potential to create a truly domestic, circular economy for solar that is zero-waste. This new partnership addresses the challenge of recycling and reusing retired panels.

The collaboration has already successfully executed two work orders on distinct projects, demonstrating Sol Systems’ commitment to addressing the environmental impact of solar panel disposal, particularly at a project’s end-of-life where the lion's share of waste occurs. Earlier this year, Sol Systems became one of the first companies in the country to successfully partner with SOLARCYCLE to rapidly and safely recycle panels from a community solar array in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, after it was damaged by extreme weather.

The two companies turned extreme weather - what may be seen by some as a challenge for the solar industry - into a positive opportunity. SOLARCYCLE's proprietary technology extracts vital materials such as silver, silicon, copper, aluminum, and glass. This allows them to divert high-value materials from landfills and enables the recovery of up to 95% of the value of recycled panels. Extracted materials are then refined and reintroduced into the domestic supply chain, bolstering the commitments of both Sol Systems and SOLARCYCLE to reducing environmental impact, contributing to a circular economy, and enhancing sustainability in solar energy production.

"What SOLARCYCLE can do is groundbreaking, and it aligns with Sol Systems’ dedication to sustainability and innovation, especially as solar installations rapidly increase and the need for better end-of-life solutions for solar panels becomes more urgent,” Eugene Rhee, Associate Vice President of Performance Engineering at Sol Systems, said.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s research suggests that by 2040, recycled panels and materials could meet 25 to 30 percent of the U.S.'s domestic solar manufacturing needs. Recycled modules can become a valuable source of materials for domestic manufacturing, reducing America's vulnerability to supply disruptions and ensuring the protection of workers and the environment.

"Sol Systems is helping to lead the way and usher in a new era of clean energy, by ensuring that their solar panels get a new life after they have been decommissioned,” said Jesse Simons, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder of SOLARCYCLE. “We are thrilled to be working with their team on our shared mission to make solar even more sustainable, and we look forward to recycling their solar panels for many years to come.”

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national renewable energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. Sol is operating and building over 2 GW of solar projects valued at over $2 billion for Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 40,000 customers across the US. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com/.

About SOLARCYCLE

SOLARCYCLE is a technology-driven company designed to maximize solar sustainability by offering solar asset owners a low-cost, eco-friendly, comprehensive process for recycling retiring solar panels and technologies and repurposing them for new uses. The company’s proprietary technology allows it to extract up to 95% of the value of a solar panel’s materials, such as silver, silicon, copper and aluminum, and to recycle or repurpose panels for new uses. Experts in solar technology, recycling and sustainability founded SOLARCYCLE in 2022 to accelerate the circular economy for solar and renewables. www.SOLARCYCLE.us.

