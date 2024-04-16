Electrify Expo Industry Day Hosts Biggest Lineup of Speakers to Address Most Important Conversations in Electrification

Senior executives from Ford, Volvo, McLaren, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Kia, Lotus, Polaris, Mercury Marine, Canoo and more will participate in panel discussions moderated by influential journalists

Leading brands will hold press conferences including product reveals, Q&A sessions with executives and hands-on experiences with new products

Industry Day attendees will have access to Electrify Expo prior to the general public, including exhibitor displays and demo experiences



LONG BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is back for its annual Industry Day in Long Beach, Calif. on Friday, May 31, 2024. This year’s Industry Day is bigger and better than ever, gathering thought leaders from top brands to engage in thought-provoking conversations moderated by influential journalists. As the biggest gathering of electrification and mobility brands and professionals, Electrify Expo Industry Day is a must-attend event for journalists, analysts and industry professionals.

“The EV industry is at a real turning point, with misinformation around adoption numbers, an election year influencing media headlines, there has never been a more important time to gather the industry and talk about the most important issues,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “At this year’s Industry Day, we’re cutting through the noise and opening the door to lively discussions and healthy debates around the opportunities and challenges facing electrification. Once the programming concludes in the morning, we’re getting people outside and giving them what Electrify Expo is known for - hands-on experiences. After the booth tours and press conferences with leading brands making announcements and product reveals, the ride and drives and demo courses will open and Industry Day attendees will have early access to the festival grounds.”

The Industry Day Long Beach 2024 schedule is as follows, with more surprises and speakers expected to be added shortly.

For the most up to date speakers and schedule, along with tickets for Electrify Expo Industry Day, visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day . For group sales, contact tickets@electrifyexpo.com .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

