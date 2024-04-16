CDC Provides New Vaccine Guidelines to Help Address the Global MPox Outbreak
Visit your healthcare provider if you think you have mpox or have had close personal contact with someone who has mpox.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mpox is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Mpox is unrelated to chickenpox and is rarely fatal. The JYNNEOS vaccine is effective at preventing mpox. Free and released in April, the CDC recommends mpox vaccination for populations at risk: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/vaccines/index.html.
Type Clade I of mpox will cause deaths in up to 10% of the people it infects. Type Clade II, associated with the 2022 mpox global outbreak, is less severe, with a 99.9% survival rate. Both types can be spread through direct contact with infected animals, close contact (including intimate contact) with a person with mpox, and direct contact with contaminated materials.
People with severely weakened immune systems, children younger than one, people with a history of eczema, and those who are pregnant are at the greatest risk for severe disease.
Symptoms typically start within 21 days of viral exposure. If you have flu-like symptoms, you will likely develop a rash 1–4 days later with pimples or blisters that may be painful or itchy. Mpox can spread to others from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.
The CDC recommends getting the mpox vaccine as soon as possible after exposure, regardless of your sexual or gender identity, if you have had sexual or intimate contact with someone who may have mpox. The vaccine is recommended to prevent mpox if you are a gay, bisexual, or another same-gender loving man who has sex with men or if you are transgender, gender non-binary, or gender-diverse.
“Visit your healthcare provider if you think you have mpox or have had close personal contact with someone who has mpox,” says Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida, whose goal is to provide residents with information to help enhance public health.
Visit stayhealthysunshine.org for a reliable source of updated information and facts, a vaccination-finder link, a list of Florida’s 11 Local Health Councils, and connections to assistance for COVID-related needs.
