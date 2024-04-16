The News Forum - Exclusive Interview with former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with 15-year-old Wyatt Sharpe - TONIGHT on FORUM DAILY NEWS at 6PM.

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum (TNF) – Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is set to engage in an exclusive and groundbreaking interview with 15-year-old Wyatt Sharpe on Forum Daily News, airing tonight at 6 PM. In a compelling discussion, Sharpe, representing the voice of young Canadians, delves into the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, seeking insights and guidance from the esteemed former leader.



Find your local listing: https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

With tensions in the Middle East commanding global attention, Bennett’s perspective offers invaluable insights into the complex dynamics of the region and the profound implications for international relations. Wyatt Sharpe’s probing questions promise to extract candid responses from the former Prime Minister, shedding light on his views on the conflict and Canada’s role in fostering peace and stability in the region.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to feature this conversation with Wyatt Sharpe on Forum Daily News," said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. "The youth represent the future, and it's crucial that we address their concerns and perspectives on critical issues such as the Israel-Palestine conflict. I look forward to feature the insights of this important conversation with from young Canadians."

Wyatt Sharpe, known for his insightful inquiries and articulate discussions, aims to provide a platform for young Canadians to voice their questions and concerns directly to influential figures like Naftali Bennett. His determination to engage with pressing global issues underscores the importance of youth participation in shaping the world they inherit.

"I believe that young people have a crucial role to play in shaping the discourse around global conflicts like the one in Israel," said Wyatt Sharpe. "It's an honor to have the opportunity to speak with Naftali Bennett and to represent the voices of young Canadians on such an important issue."

Tune in to Forum Daily News tonight at 6 PM to witness this exclusive interview between former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Wyatt Sharpe, as they explore the complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict and Canada’s role in the pursuit of peace.

