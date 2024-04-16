Single Use Mixer Market Updates : The Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer Dominated the Single Use Mixer Market

Single Use Mixer Market

On the basis of end user, the biopharmaceutical manufacturer segment dominated the single use mixer industry in terms of revenue in 2021.

Rise in investments for single-use mixer and development activities across the globe is anticipated to contribute to growth of single-use mixer market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global single use mixer market was estimated at $569.34 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,275.57 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.4 % from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global single-use mixer market is analyzed based on product, scale, end-user, and region. Utilizing both tabular and graphical representations, the study offers a comprehensive examination of these segments and their sub-segments. This segmentation aids investors and market players in devising strategies by highlighting the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the research report.

In terms of product, the mixing bags segment emerged as the leading revenue contributor in 2021, capturing approximately three-fourths of the global single-use mixer market revenue. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2031 and is forecasted to achieve the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Regarding scale, the commercial manufacturing segment accounted for nearly half of the global single-use mixer market share in 2021. It is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, the biopharmaceutical manufacturer segment led the market in 2021, contributing to over half of the global single-use mixer market revenue. The contract research and manufacturing organization segment is poised to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Regarding regions, North America dominated the market in 2021, capturing one-third of the global single-use mixer market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Avantor Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

LePure Biotech LLC

Agilitech

DrM Life Science

Kuhner AG

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of product, the mixing bags segment was the highest contributor to the single use mixer industry in 2021.

On the basis of scale, commercial manufacturing dominated the market in 2021 with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the single use mixer market forecast period.