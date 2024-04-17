Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2031

courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 (𝐂𝐄𝐏) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market was valued at $407.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $749 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of courier, express, and parcel is typically attributed to the service that offers logistic services in specific areas. The offer of the service providers differs in the speed, weight, and volume of the packages and the way of carrying out the shipment of the goods. Moreover, the operators provide variety of value-added services to improvise the delivery experience for the user. The express deliveries are mainly time-bounded through which different high value consignments are delivered in a few days or at a pre agreed date and time.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the courier, express, and parcel market are Aramex, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx, One World Express Inc. Ltd, Poste Italiane, PostNL Holding B.V., Qantas Airways Limited, Royal Mail Group Limited, SF Express, Singapore Post Limited, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market based on business, destination, end user, mode of transportation, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

In addition, the courier, express, and parcel market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increase in international trade across regions and rise in internet-based services and growing number of smartphones among users. For instance, in 2019, Nepal and China signed the Protocol on Implementing Agreement on Transit and Transport along with 6 other agreements to enable Nepal to access Chinese sea and land ports. China has agreed to let Nepal use Tianjin, Shenzhen, Lianyungang, and Zhanjiang open seaports; and Lanzhou, Lhasa, and Xigatse dry ports for trading with other countries. Furthermore, the companies operating in the courier, express, and parcel market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in February 2020, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) launched express service known as UPS Express Plus in the high business density areas of Moscow and St. Petersburg for all Russian origin cities from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok to offer a wider range of options to meet e-commerce customers.

Based on destination, the domestic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the international segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the wholesale and retail segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report also studies the manufacturing, construction and utilities, and primary industries segments.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share, and is likely to mintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Moreover, the continuous enhancement of the e-commerce industry, increase in trade-related agreements, and growth in demand for the fast delivery of packages drives the courier, express, and parcel market towards a positive growth in the current scenario. However, the factors such as improper infrastructure & increased logistics costs and uncontrolled nature of logistics services are the factors that hinders the growth of the market across the globe. In addition, continuous developments in delivery services and emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation creates numerous opportunities for the key players to develop effective strategies which supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The airways segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the railways and waterways segments.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By business, the B2C segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By destination, the international segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By end-user, the wholesale & retail segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

By destination, the airways segment is projected to dominate the global courier, express, and parcel market in terms of growth rate.

