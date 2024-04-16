Malware Analysis Market Poised for a Surge, Targeting a Whopping $24.15 Billion Milestone by 2026 | CAGR 28.5%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global malware analysis market was pegged at $3.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $24.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in adoption of IoT & BYOD trend and rise in malware and phishing threats among organizations drive the growth of the global malware analysis market. On the other hand, complexities in devices impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has mandated work from home practice for most of the organizations across the world. The growth of the global malware analysis market is expected to rise, as there’s been an increasing focus on securing remote infrastructure and IP of the respective companies on account of remote service programs.

Also, rise in focus on cyber security as a vital business measure is anticipated to boost the global market.

Based on region, North America contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2018, and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.0% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the global malware analysis market report include Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group, Symantec Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Trend Micro and FireEye, Inc. Qualys Inc., Kaspersky Lab, McAfee LLC, and Cisco Systems Inc. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

