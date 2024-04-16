Submit Release
Greystone Logistics, Inc. - Schedule of Events Regarding Earnings for the Nine Months and Three Months Ended February 29, 2024

TULSA, Okla., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. has scheduled a release of earnings for the nine and three months ended February 29, 2024, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 6:00 AM ET.

Additionally, Greystone will provide a teleconference on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 2:00 PM ET, hosted by Warren Kruger, President and CEO, with a presentation of earnings, discussion of operations and Q&A. Dial-in information is Toll-Free Number, 800-579-2543, or Direct or International Number, 785-424-1789. The conference ID is GREYSTONE. A Q&A session will be available.

Contact:

Brendan Hopkins
Investor Relations
(407) 645-5295
investorrelations@greystonelogistics.com
http://www.greystonelogistics.com

        


