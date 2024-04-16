American Energy Storage Innovations Unveils the TeraStor Configurator

Empowers users to design their ideal energy storage solution in minutes.

BOSTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American Energy Storage Innovations, Inc. (AESI), a leading provider of ultra-dense, safe, efficient and reliable energy storage solutions (ESS), announced the launch of a revolutionary online tool that empowers users to design their ideal TeraStor configuration in minutes.











AESI is committed to the highest level of transparency and developed the configurator tool to streamline the planning process for energy storage, addressing common pain points. Users can click the new “configure” button on the TeraStor product page to launch the tool, currently available on all devices larger than a standard mobile phone.



Revolutionizing the Way Customers Select and Purchase Energy Storage

The TeraStor Configurator simplifies the energy storage selection and estimation process, eliminating the guesswork and frustration often associated with traditional methods. Users can now:

Get an estimated price tailored to the unique configuration input to the tool. Visualize the effect of future augmentation: See the degradation curve and augmentation schedule for the project over time, for a clear depiction of the expected capacity at any point in time for up to 20 years in the future.

“The TeraStor Configurator is a game-changer for anyone evaluating various options for this efficient and reliable energy storage solution,” said Bud Collins, CEO of AESI. “We believe that everyone deserves the power to harness the potential of clean energy, and this tool makes it easier than ever before to estimate the right TeraStor configuration for their specific project’s needs.”



The TeraStor Configurator: Transforming the Energy Storage Experience

The TeraStor Configurator represents a significant step forward in the energy storage industry, offering:

Ensures users find the perfect solution for their specific needs. Improved efficiency: Saves time and eliminates the need for lengthy product comparisons.



Over the coming months, AESI will be rolling out many tool enhancements including additional parameter levers and a state-of-the-art 3D visualization tool that will enable customers to see the resulting layout on their exact site or in realistic virtual settings.

Ready to configure your dream energy storage solution? Launch the TeraStor Configurator today by clicking the “configure” button at https://www.aesi-ess.com/terastor/ and experience the future of energy storage.



About American Energy Storage Innovations, Inc.

American Energy Storage Innovations, Inc. (AESI) is a pioneering provider of advanced energy storage solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures cutting-edge systems, empowering customers to harness the full potential of renewable energy and optimize energy management. With a steadfast commitment to value, reliability, sustainability and innovation, the AESI team of industry veterans aims to revolutionize the energy storage landscape.

