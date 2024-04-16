Two Weeks to Go: HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Europe Readies for Launch

Inaugural Event Set to Feature Expert Engagement, Practitioner Perspectives, Industry-Leading Technologies and More

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the team behind the famed HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas, the first-ever HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Europe will bring the HR community together at RAI Amsterdam, 2 – 3 May 2024. Building on the popularity of its U.S. counterpart, HR Technology Conference Europe will see the world’s leading voices come together to discuss the challenges and opportunities impacting today’s HR teams.



Tackling everything from global trends to niche innovations, the HR Technology Conference Europe experience will feature:

Cutting-edge keynotes from Josh Bersin, Madeline Laurano, Hung Lee, Kevin Oakes and Keith Sonderling.

from Josh Bersin, Madeline Laurano, Hung Lee, Kevin Oakes and Keith Sonderling. Ask the Experts Q&A with Jason Averbook of Mercer, David Perring of Fosway Group and Rebecca Wettemann of Valoir, to name a few.

with Jason Averbook of Mercer, David Perring of Fosway Group and Rebecca Wettemann of Valoir, to name a few. Practitioner perspectives from Nick Holmes of Avalere Health, Uzair Qadeer of BBC, Esme Valk of Royal Schiphol Group, Nannette van der Meijden of Odyssey Hotel Group and others.

from Nick Holmes of Avalere Health, Uzair Qadeer of BBC, Esme Valk of Royal Schiphol Group, Nannette van der Meijden of Odyssey Hotel Group and others. Industry-leading HR tech solution providers, including Deel, Eightfold, G-P, HiBob, SD Worx, Splash BI and UKG.

including Deel, Eightfold, G-P, HiBob, SD Worx, Splash BI and UKG. The latest HR Tech to hit the market over at the Startup Pavilion.

over at the Startup Pavilion. An opening night pub crawl, networking, knowledge sharing, and so much more.

“One of our goals with the HR Technology Conference Europe was to unite our global community in a new location,” said Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC. “Having gathered together in the U.S. for decades and witnessed this category's rapid growth first-hand, we felt this was an ideal moment to bring that expertise to Europe. We’ve aimed to reflect that in the program we put together, showcasing voices from across the space, as well as solution providers striving to improve work for everyone involved.”

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

