Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market Updates : to Attain USD 11.9 Billion by 2031; Bayer, and GSK

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market

The pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment market size is projected to reach $11,968.60 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2031.

The key factors that drive the growth of the pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment industry include rise in prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension cases” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- s per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market generated $7.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is segmented by drug type, type, route of administration, and region.

In 2021, the prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment emerged as the largest contributor, comprising over half of the market share. This segment is anticipated to exhibit the most significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

Regarding type, branded medications dominated the market revenue in 2021, representing over four-fifths of the market. Nevertheless, generics are forecasted to experience the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

As for the route of administration, the oral segment held the majority share in 2021, accounting for almost two-thirds of the market. Furthermore, it is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The analysis of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market encompasses regions including North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. North America dominated the market landscape in 2021, capturing over two-fifths of the market share. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to achieve the most substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sandoz Inc. (Novartis)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Viatris Inc.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By drug type, the prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment was the highest contributor to the pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment market share in 2021.

By type, the branded segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021, and the generic segment is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period

Depending on route of administration, the oral segment was highest contributor in 2021 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

