Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Updates : Asia-Pacific Region to Grow at the Highest CAGR During 2023-2032

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market

On the basis of drug class, myasthenia gravis treatment market is categorized into cholinesterase inhibitors,, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), and others.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global myasthenia gravis treatment market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market by Drug class (Monoclonal antibodies, Intravenous immunoglobulin, Others), by Age group (Below 55 years, above 55 years), by Distribution channel (Hospital pharmacies, Drug store and retail pharmacies, Online providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global myasthenia gravis treatment industry generated $1.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $3.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.

The global market for myasthenia gravis treatment is propelled by several factors including the growing demand for effective treatments, the rising prevalence of the disease, and continuous advancements in the research and development of new drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on developing novel drugs to address the needs of patients with myasthenia gravis, further fueling market growth. However, the market is hindered by the presence of side effects associated with current treatment options. Nonetheless, emerging markets present promising opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

In 2022, the "others" segment dominated the global myasthenia gravis treatment market, contributing nearly half of the total revenue. This dominance can be attributed to the increased adoption of drugs like cholinesterase inhibitors and immunosuppressants, which are commonly used to manage myasthenia gravis symptoms. However, the monoclonal antibodies segment exhibited the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is driven by the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies in treating myasthenia gravis, coupled with a rise in the number of regulatory approvals for these drugs.

In 2022, the below 55 years age group segment commanded the largest market share in the global myasthenia gravis treatment market, accounting for approximately three-fifths of total revenue. This segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, with a projected fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases among individuals below 55 years of age.

Regarding distribution channels, drug stores and retail pharmacies emerged as the dominant segment in 2022, contributing to over half of the total revenue in the global myasthenia gravis treatment market. This segment is expected to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period, with the highest projected CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is driven by the widespread accessibility of retail pharmacies and extensive distribution networks.

In terms of regional dynamics, North America led the market in 2022, capturing nearly half of the total revenue in the global myasthenia gravis treatment market, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high prevalence of myasthenia gravis, increased diagnosis of autoimmune diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major players offering innovative therapeutics. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032, driven by factors such as the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases, heightened awareness campaigns regarding autoimmune diseases and available treatment options, and increased investments in the development of effective treatments for myasthenia gravis.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A.

Octapharma AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Kedrion, SpA

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By drug class, the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) segment accounted for largest share in terms of revenue for myasthenia gravis treatment industry in 2022.

By age group, the above 50 years segment accounted for largest share in terms of revenue for myasthenia gravis treatment industry in 2022.

On the basis of distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment accounted for largest share in terms of revenue in 2022. However, online providers segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America occupied the largest share in terms of revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

