Laboratory Centrifuge Market worth $2.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laboratory Centrifuge Market Overview

The global laboratory centrifuge industry saw revenues of $1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $2.9 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032. This growth is fueled by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in laboratory centrifuge products, and growing demand for blood components.

Request Sample of the Report on Laboratory Centrifuge Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2829

Key Growth Drivers:

Disease Prevalence: The rise in chronic and infectious diseases boosts the demand for diagnostic tests, thereby driving the laboratory centrifuge market.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in laboratory centrifuge products are enhancing their efficiency and expanding their applications.

Blood Component Demand: There is a growing need for blood components in various medical procedures, which increases the demand for laboratory centrifuges.

Challenges and Opportunities:

High Cost: The expensive nature of laboratory centrifuges poses a challenge to market growth.

Opportunities: The increasing launch of advanced laboratory centrifuges and rising R&D activities are expected to create growth opportunities in the market.

Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2829

Market Segmentation:

Product:

Equipment Segment: Dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its lead.

Accessories Segment: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Model:

Benchtop Centrifuges: Led the market in 2022 and are expected to continue their dominance.

Rotor Design:

Fixed Angle Rotors: Held the highest market share in 2022 and are likely to maintain their lead.

Swinging Bucket Rotors: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Application:

Diagnostic Segment: Led the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its lead.

Blood Component Separation: Projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

End User:

Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories: Dominated the market in 2022 and are expected to maintain their lead.

Academic & Research Institutes: Expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Region:

North America: Led the market in 2022.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Players:

Leading companies in the global laboratory centrifuge market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf SE, Kubota Corporation, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., NuAire, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Sartorius AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These companies are focusing on strategies like acquisitions and product launches to strengthen their market presence.

For Procurement Information- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2829

Conclusion:

The global laboratory centrifuge market is poised for substantial growth driven by technological advancements and rising healthcare demands. While challenges like high costs persist, opportunities presented by advancements and R&D activities are likely to propel market expansion in the coming years.

Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies:

Consumer Healthcare Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/consumer-healthcare-market

Fluid Management Devices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fluid-management-devices-market

ENT Disorder Treatment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ent-disorder-treatment-market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.