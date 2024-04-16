New Chief Scientist for South Australia

Release date: 15/04/24

Highly respected South Australian scientist and academic Professor Craig Simmons FAA FTSE has been appointed to the role of Chief Scientist for South Australia for a three-year term.

The part-time position helps lead discussions about the application of science in decision making, advising on the further development of the research ecosystem in SA and coordinating specific scientific advice to government as requested.

The 2015 South Australian Scientist of the Year, Professor Simmons has served as an Executive Director at the Australian Research Council and is recognised for his major contributions to science leadership, education and policy reform.

His research has informed management and policy issues from food and water security to coal seam gas, nuclear waste disposal, mining, and energy.

Professor Simmons is a global leader in earth sciences and groundwater research, having been the Foundation Director of the Australian Research Council’s National Centre for Groundwater Research and Training, the Matthew Flinders Distinguished Professor and inaugural Schultz Chair in the Environment at Flinders University

He earnt his degrees in engineering and physics in South Australia before completing a PhD in hydrology which led to has seen him work throughout Australia, the US, UK, China and Europe.

He is a fellow of the Australian Academy of Science, the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering and the American Geophysical Union, and received the Presidents’ Award of the International Association of Hydrogeologists in 2022.

He is a lead author of the United Nations World Water Development Report “Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible” and a coauthor of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report.

Professor Simmons will retain his current position as Pro Vice-Chancellor, College of Engineering, Science and Environment, at the University of Newcastle. He will represent South Australia in regular Forum of Australian Chief Scientists meetings, held several times a year to discuss scientific matters of national importance.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

Professor Craig Simmons is not only a world-renowned groundwater scientist, but a respected leader in Australia’s research sector.

His ability to drive collaboration between government, industry and academia, and direct resources to achieve maximum impact, is well-aligned to our state’s environmental, social and economic ambitions.

I am thrilled he has accepted the role and look forward to working with him to support the science and research sector in South Australia and provide valuable advice to the government across a wide range of priority areas, including energy transition and climate change.

Attributable to Professor Craig Simmons

This is an exciting and important time for science in South Australia.

We stand on the threshold of energy, climate and health revolutions. Now is the time for innovators, researchers, academics, government and communities to work together to build a brighter future, and I look forward to playing a role in keeping science front and centre in this collaboration.

South Australia has a proud scientific tradition, I will work to ensure we have a bright, inclusive and engaged scientific future. Science takes a village. Engaging with communities is vital.

I see the role of Chief Scientist as bringing people together, building ideas, supporting innovation in STEMM education and training and drawing focus to great work.