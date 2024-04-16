New leader for Defence SA starts

Release date: 16/04/24

The State Government’s key defence agency, Defence SA, has a new Chief Executive as the biggest ramp up of defence work in our state’s history gets under way.

Leading defence industry expert Matt Opie started his new role this week as the state embarks on the delivery of major new ship-building programs at Osborne.

The shipyard will deliver the construction of Hunter Class Frigates, AUKUS nuclear powered submarines, upgrades to the current Air Warfare Destroyers, as well as the sustainment and life extension of the Collins class submarines.

Together, these programs are worth tens of billions of dollars and many thousands of jobs to the state’s economy over the coming decades.

Mr Opie is a highly qualified industry executive with significant experience in the defence, space and technology sectors. He is a graduate of the Australian Defence Force Academy and the Royal Military College Duntroon and has served in the Australian Army in Australia and the Middle East.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Defence has always been a key contributor to our state’s economy and this is about to expand dramatically as we see major ship-building programs get underway at Osborne.

While a lot of the focus has been on the AUKUS nuclear powered submarines being built right here in our state, there is even more work being done at Osborne over the coming years, giving thousands of South Australians the opportunity to work in highly skilled, well-paid jobs for many years.

Mr Opie is a well-regarded defence industry expert who has served our country in the Australian Army – he is the ideal candidate to help our state get the most from these lucrative defence opportunities.