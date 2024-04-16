The Cybersecurity Market - A Comprehensive Guide Size to Reach $5.7 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 21.6% CAGR | AMR

V2X Cybersecurity Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "V2X Cybersecurity Market by Unit Type (On-Board Unit, Roadside Unit), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric and Hybrid, Others), by Communication (Vehicle-To-Vehicle, Vehicle-To-Infrastructure, Vehicle-To-Grid, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global V2X Cybersecurity market size is predicted to garner a revenue of $5.7 billion by 2031. The market was valued at $0.72 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 21.6% during the 2022-2031 period. The report provides a comprehensive study of evolving market trends, major investment pockets, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the V2X cybersecurity market are increase in cybersecurity mandates, advancement in Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) technology, and growing automotive cybersecurity threat. The increasing adoption of V2X technology in vehicle generates large amount of data related to vehicle, which encourages hackers to threat the security and safety of connected vehicles infrastructure. The hackers can manipulate data transmission that can weaken real-life safety. The successful attempts to attacks on communication and V2X infrastructure can impact all endpoints that potentially lead to danger. Owing to all these factors, the demand for V2X cybersecurity has seen significant growth in recent years.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The growth of the global V2X cybersecurity market is attributed to the developments in cellular-V2X technology is anticipated to be the primary driver of the market. Moreover, growth in cybersecurity mandates and a rise in threats associated with automotive cybersecurity might push the growth rate of the market. On the contrary, high implementation costs of V2X cybersecurity solutions might restrict the growth of the market. Nevertheless, growing demand for vehicle security using adaptive security is expected to open up new growth opportunities in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on unit type, the on-board unit segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 with around three-fifths of the total market revenue. Moreover, the segment is predicted to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 21.9% during the 2022-2031 period. Rising adoption of advanced drive assist systems (ADAS) is anticipated to propel the market ahead.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle segment is likely to showcase a CAGR of 22.3% during the analysis timeframe. Widespread adoption of V2X technology by various light commercial vehicles to establish communication between vehicles and the transportation infrastructure is estimated to push the segment ahead. On the other hand, the passenger car segment is projected to gather the highest revenue in 2021 with around two-thirds of the total revenue. Escalating demand for semi-autonomous cars is predicted to play a huge role in the industry’s rise.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

Based on propulsion type, the electric and hybrid segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 with nearly half of the total revenue. Rising adoption of fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles owing to stringent government legislations will help the market to expand. On the other hand, the ICE segment is estimated to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 23.6% during the analysis timeframe. Widespread adoption of V2X and ADAS technologies might widen the scope of the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞-𝐭𝐨-𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on communication, the vehicle-to-vehicle segment is predicted to have the fastest CAGR of 22.9% during the analysis timeframe. Additionally, the segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021 with around one-third of the total share. Growing adoption of vehicle-to-vehicle communication for enhancing traffic management is expected to propel the segment’s rise.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

Based on region, the Europe V2X cybersecurity market generated the maximum revenue in 2021 with around one-third of the total share. Moreover, the same region is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 23.0% during the analysis timeframe. Extensive use of telematics & GNSS in fleet management services is expected to strengthen the position of the market.

