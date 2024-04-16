Protein Sequencing Market Updates : Projected to Surpass USD 9,926 Million by 2026

Protein sequencing Market1

Increase in focus on target-based drug development and advancements in analytical techniques & mass spectrometry drive the global protein sequencing market

Based on technology, the Edman degradation segment accounted for 58% share in the protein sequencing market in 2018.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Protein Sequencing Market by Product and Service (Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Analysis Products, Protein Sequencing Services, and Others), Technology (Mass Spectrometry, and Edman Degradation), and Application (Academia Research, Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global protein sequencing industry garnered $5.39 billion in 2018, and is estimated to generate $9.92 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The protein sequencing market dynamics, both in terms of technology and products/services, reflect the continuous advancements and demands within the field.

In terms of technology, the Edman degradation technique has historically held a significant portion of the market share, owing to its reliability in decoding peptide sequences. However, the forecasted growth of the mass spectrometry segment, with its ability to provide rapid and accurate sequencing, indicates a shifting landscape towards more efficient methods. This reflects the industry's drive towards quicker and more precise protein analysis.

On the other hand, in the realm of products and services, reagents and consumables have dominated the market share, showcasing the reliance on various kits and reagents for conducting protein sequencing. This reliance is likely to persist, fueled by the increasing demand for these consumables in research and diagnostic applications. However, the protein sequencing services segment is expected to see the highest growth rate, indicating a growing preference for outsourcing sequencing tasks, possibly due to the complexity of certain projects or the need for specialized expertise.

Overall, these trends underscore the multifaceted nature of the protein sequencing market, driven by a combination of technological advancements and evolving preferences in products and services.

North America maintained its position as the leading revenue contributor in the global protein sequencing market, comprising approximately one-third of the market share in 2018, with projections indicating continued dominance in the forecast period. This sustained leadership can be attributed to ongoing technological innovations in sequencing platforms and increased adoption of protein sequencing within the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2019 to 2026. This growth trajectory is driven by heightened awareness and a surge in demand for protein sequencing technologies and services across various sectors within the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

By product & service, the reagent & consumables segment accounted for the highest market share of 57% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 40% in 2018.

By application, the biopharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

By end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical company segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The protein sequencing market share and analysis is based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the protein sequencing industry.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global market.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The global protein sequencing market trends are studied from 2018 to 2026.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global protein sequencing market forecast from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Bioinformatics Solutions Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Proteome Factory

Rapid Novor Inc.

Selvita

SGS

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

