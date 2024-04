Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Set for Robust Expansion (21.8% CAGR) from 2022-2032

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market

The global autonomous mobile robot market is expanding rapidly due to the great efficiency of these robots, rapid growth of the e-commerce sector” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐จ๐›๐จ๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ by Type (Goods to Person Picking Robots, Self Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Application (Sorting, Pick and Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management, and Others), and End User (Warehouse or Distribution Center, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032โ€. The report indicates that the autonomous mobile robot industry is projected to value at $18.9 billion by 2032, having experienced the value of $2.2 billion, with a noteworthy CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Autonomous mobile robots operate without human supervision and use sensors to perform different industrial operations such as picking & place, transporting objects, and others. Autonomous mobile robots with artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to carry out operations with minimal human interaction are being developed and deployed across the globe.

Several factors, including the need for increased productivity and efficiency, lower labor costs, and rising demand for automation in industries such as automotive and electronics, are driving the adoption of autonomous mobile robots across the world. Reduction in human error and demand for automation processes are factors that are expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market in the region during the forecast period.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Key players operating in the global autonomous mobile robot market include Boston Dynamics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Conveyco Technologies, Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd., IAM Robotics, KUKA AG, Fortna Inc., Omron Group, Teradyne Inc., and Locus Robotics.

In terms of application, the pick and place segment garnered the highest market revenue of more than two-thirds of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance from 2022 to 2032. The reason behind the growth of the segment is pick and place robots allow factories to utilize automated solutions for lifting products or objects from one place and keeping them at another one. Moreover, the warehouse fleet management segment would cite a notable CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the elevated demand for solutions to improve performance and fleet management. To meet this demand several autonomous mobile robot suppliers launched fleet management solutions.

Under the end-user category, the warehouse or distribution center segment grabbed the lionโ€™s share of more than half of the overall market revenue in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2032. The same segment would manifest the fastest growth of 22.4% throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by persistent technological advancements to enhance the efficiency of distributing centers or warehouses.

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

The regional analysis in the report states that, the market across Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2021 grabbed the highest revenue of nearly half of the overall market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2032. China is a leading market for latest autonomous mobile robots, owing to its fast-advancing industrial sector. The heightened demand for automation from logistic centers drives the expansion of the autonomous mobile robot industry across the region. However, numerous companies are incorporating autonomous mobile robots in distribution centers and warehouses to improve efficiency and productivity. Europe, on the other hand, would experience rapid growth with 23.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Robotics and automation are gaining momentum in industries like e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing across the region.

Significant factors boosting the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market include growing application of autonomous robots in various industrial sectors, growth in e-commerce, high efficiency of autonomous mobile robots leading to improved industrial productivity, and rise in demand for autonomous systems. However, high-cost associated with the implementation of autonomous mobile robots and interruptions in bandwidth and application areas hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of Industry 4.0 In logistics and warehousing, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

By type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By application, the warehouse fleet management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By end user, the warehouse or distribution center segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

