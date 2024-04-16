Fragment: Bridging Creators & Users through a Calendar Platform

Calendar as a platform Images from the business application Images from the user app

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fragment, a calendar platform, aims to bridge the gap between creators and users, offering seamless scheduling solutions for all.

Since its launch in March 2024, Fragment has been redefining the way everyday and recurring schedules are managed. With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, Fragment automates daily agendas, eliminating the need for constant messaging or emails to coordinate events.

Operating through two distinct apps—one tailored for users and the other for creators/businesses—Fragment offers a comprehensive solution for schedule management.

For creators and businesses, the Fragment Business app provides a platform to showcase agendas to their audience. With the ability to create multiple calendars, organizers can categorize and organize events for specific user groups. Each calendar is assigned a unique ID for easy sharing, ensuring seamless communication between creators and users. Moreover, all updates are automatically reflected in users' schedules, ensuring they stay informed.

For users, Fragment offers a user-friendly experience, allowing them to effortlessly follow their preferred creators or businesses. Whether it's classes, conferences, events, or sports, users can stay updated with auto-scheduled agendas tailored to their interests. Any changes made by creators are seamlessly integrated into users' schedules, ensuring they never miss a beat.

In addition, users have the flexibility to create personalized calendars and plans visible only to them, providing a tailored scheduling experience. Both personal and followed agendas are neatly consolidated within the Fragment app, offering users the option to view schedules by day, week, or month.

Fragment is available for download on Google Play and the Apple Store, making it easily accessible to users worldwide. Stay updated by subscribing through the website or connecting on social media.

Experience the simplicity and efficiency of Fragment today. Visit thefragment.app for subscription details and stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates.

For media inquiries, please contact:

hi@thefragment.app