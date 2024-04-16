Flux Partners with SUSE to Transform Web Infrastructure Through Decentralization

Bridging Web2 and Web3: A Strategic Collaboration to Redefine Digital Ecosystems

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux , a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and decentralized storage, today announced its partnership with SUSE , a globally recognized leader in open-source solutions. This partnership marks the inception of the first decentralized compute network utilizing industry standards for a secure, reliable environment with minimal single points of failure. Its uniqueness lies in its utilization of RKE2, a widely trusted industry standard, and enables FIPs 140-2 compliance, meeting government security standards, and incorporates routine scans for common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in the build pipeline.

“Bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 is paramount in today’s digital landscape,” stated Flux CEO Daniel Keller. “This collaboration demonstrates Flux’s resilience, capacity and capability to stand shoulder to shoulder with industry titans and underscores our unwavering dedication to pioneering innovation. Our mission is to propel us toward a future where technological integration transcends boundaries, operating seamlessly and dynamically across all sectors.”

At the heart of this partnership is the SUSE One Partner Program, which has evolved, providing a flexible and modern structure built around targeted specializations that allow Flux to focus its efforts on areas of the program that align with the business objectives. The initiative empowers individuals and businesses to adopt a more agile and economical strategy for resource management, effectively tackling the prevalent issue of underutilized hardware, where approximately 95% of a machine’s capacity remains dormant.

In addition, it mirrors evolving consumer trends toward artificial intelligence (AI), dynamic resource allocation and the escalating expenses associated with centralized solutions, representing a leap forward in offering a scalable, secure and decentralized alternative. By focusing on decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), scaled computing/AI and green tech/sustainability, the collaboration is poised to attract attention in a rapidly evolving market.

This partnership aims to revolutionize the way companies utilize decentralized clusters using SUSE’s Kubernates technology. Leveraging SUSE’s RKE2 version of Kubernates and FluxEdge, these new cluster creations will meet modern enterprises' demands. This partnership signifies Flux’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction by integrating SUSE’s NeuVector software with Flux to enhance security and compliance. This includes ensuring adherence to regulatory standards such as GDPR and HIPAA and providing clients with a secure and compliant infrastructure.

This collaboration, set to redefine the boundaries between Web2 and Web3 technologies, highlights Flux’s growing confidence and visibility within the tech realm and provides a solid solution with professional services, benefitting all customers. Moreover, this alliance signals a commitment to future collaborations that will drive innovation and promote interoperability across the sector.

About Flux

InFlux Technologies is a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. Any hardened Dockerized application can run on Flux’s fully decentralized computational network. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. InFlux Technologies is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.RunOnFlux.io.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in the innovation of reliable and secure enterprise-grade open-source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. The company behind Rancher, NeuVector and SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE), SUES collaborates with partners and communities to empower customers to innovate everywhere — from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, giving customers the ability to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,400 people globally and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

