[Expanding 1+4 MICE Talent Pool] Five MICE Training Sessions Organised by IPIM in the First Quarter Attracted over 240 Participants

MACAU, April 16 - Talent is one of the key factors for any industry to maintain competitiveness and sustainable development. In order to foster the professional and international development of Macao MICE industry, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) continues to hold training courses on the MICE market expansion, operational skills, industry accreditation and expertise to expand the MICE talent pool by cultivating new practitioners. In the first quarter of 2024, IPIM organised and co-ordinated five (5) MICE training courses, attracting over 240 participants to participate online and offline, including local and mainland MICE practitioners and people interested in launching into the industry.

Diverse Themes Were Offered to Enrich the Expertise of MICE Practitioners

IPIM launched five (5) training courses in the first quarter of 2024, covering different themes including international conference bidding, equipment settings, exhibit import and export procedures, and green conferences and exhibitions. Professional organisations and industry authorities were invited to share the latest information on bidding strategies and preparations for ICCA conferences, safety awareness and safeguarding measures for MICE construction personnel, import and export procedures for domestic and overseas exhibits, tips on using ATA customs clearance documents and carnets, implementation of green conventions and exhibitions, and carbon emission calculation for the MICE events. The training courses aim to enrich the expertise of the MICE practitioners in all aspects, improving the overall level of the industry in organising MICE events, and attracting more international professional MICE projects to be held in Macao. The five (5) training courses organised in the first quarter are respectively: “Online Training Session — Participation is the Key to Success: The Importance of International Professional MICE Associations”, “ICCA Conference Bidding Strategy Workshop”, “Occupational Safety and Health Lectures for MICE construction personnel”, “Briefing Session on Precautions for Customs Clearance of Exhibits”, “Carbon Emissions and Practice of MICE Events”.

Cultivating Talents for MICE Project Co-ordination to Enlarge the Market Scale

In the second quarter, IPIM will continue to organise targeted training courses for the MICE industry in response to industry development trends and industry needs, and support the local MICE associations to organise internationally certified courses in Macao in co-operation with international authoritative convention and exhibition organisations, such as the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) and the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), in order to cultivate more talents for MICE project co-ordination and to further expand the scale of the Macao MICE market.