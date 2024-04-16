[Expanded 1+4 China-PSC Business Opportunities] Taking Multiple Measures to Empower the Development of Major Industries by Leveraging the Advantages of China-PSC Platform

MACAU, April 16 - In line with the strategic positioning of Macao as the Commercial and Trade Co-operation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, Macao SAR government continues to leverage the advantages of the China-PSC platform to empower the development of “1+4” major industries by expanding the functions of the platform through different channels and methods, in order to achieve the appropriately diversified development for Macao’s economy.

Taking Multiple Measures to Transform China-PSC Co-operation Possibilities into Fruitful Results

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) is the government department of Macao SAR responsible for promoting economic and trade co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and is committed to the construction of the China-PSC platform through promoting external co-operation such as external trade, foreign investment, and convention and exhibition. In addition, IPIM is also dedicated to promoting enterprises, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises from China and Portuguese-speaking countries to establish co-operation in trade and other fields. In line with the “1+4” development strategy for appropriately diversified economy proposed by the SAR government in recent years, and the needs of the market development for China-PSC enterprises at different stages, IPIM has been constantly enriching and optimising its online and offline services, including the “Economic and Trade Co-operation and Human Resources Portal between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries”, “Invest Here”, “China-PSC Business Compass” service, the Investor’s “One-Stop Service”, and the “Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform”. Giving full play to the “Industry + MICE” pattern, themed matching activities of food products from Portuguese-speaking countries have been arranged at the MICE events hosted/co-ordinated by IPIM, and trade visitors from Portuguese-speaking countries have been organised to visit local community stores, which created diverse sales scenarios for enterprises, and to build a bridge for communication and exchanges. Coupled with a series of precise alignment and follow-up in the early, middle and late stages, it is expected to transform more co-operation possibilities between Chinese and Portuguese enterprises into fruitful results.

Joining Hands with Industry Forces to “Go Global” and Explore Business Opportunities in China-PSC Co-operation

At the same time, IPIM has taken the initiatives to organise Macao enterprises and enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries to participate in large conventions and exhibitions in Mainland China. On the other hand, IPIM has also held or organised merchants from Portuguese-speaking countries to participate in the Macao-Hengqin “Multi-venue Events”. By inviting mainland Chinese and Macao enterprises to jointly visit Portuguese-speaking countries, IPIM aims to present the signature products and services of the Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao on different stages, and to demonstrate the advantages of the China-PSC platform. Regarding the major policy advantages in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the integrated development of Hengqin and Macao, IPIM has comprehensively assisted the enterprises of the Portuguese-speaking countries to seize the new opportunities arising from regional co-operation and industrial development, and to share the benefits of the development of mainland China. IPIM has also made use of multiple channels to let mainland and Macao enterprises understand the latest developments in the Portuguese-speaking countries, and explore business opportunities in the China-PSC co-operation by making good use of Macao’s role as the China-PSC platform.

At the end of 2022, with the support of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Macao, Hengqin and Zhuhai reached an agreement to jointly launched the “Centre for Science and Technology Exchange and Co-operation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries”, with physical centres to be established in both Macao and Hengqin. At the same time, the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) has organised a number of activities to deepen exchanges and co-operation between China and Portuguese-Speaking countries in the field of IT innovation, including the “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Macao) for IT Startup Enterprises from Brazil and Portugal”, the “China-PSC IT Startup Exchange and Cooperation Exhibition Area” and the “Roadshow for Brazil-Portuguese IT Startup Entrepreneurs” at local large IT expositions. In addition, DSEDT also invited the representatives from the IT and entrepreneurship circles in Portuguese-speaking countries to visit the Greater Bay Area, and organised delegations of Macao-Hengqin new technology companies’ representatives to visit Portugal, and arranged the matching sessions between organisations from the provinces and cities in the Mainland and the enterprises from the Portuguese-speaking countries.