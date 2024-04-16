Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, Growth, and Demand Report Forecast, 2021-2030 | Allied Market Research

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Growth

Sustainable aviation fuel is a special type of fuel designed to be used in aircrafts and at the same time increases the efficiency of aircrafts.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “sustainable aviation fuel market by fuel type, aircraft type, and platform: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global sustainable aviation fuel market was valued at $72.10 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,261.93 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 56.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Factors such as rise in number of airline passengers, coupled with increased disposable income, increase in air transportation, and increase in consumption of synthetic lubricants supplement growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices and contamination of lubricants are the factors that are expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, development of ecofriendly and safe aviation lubricants and rise in demand for low density lubricants for reduced weight are the factors that are expected to create numerous opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

Sustainable aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based fuel used to energize an aircraft. It has better quality than other fuels used in any other medium of transport. Additives used in aviation fuel reduces risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature. Aviation fuel is primarily used by most military aircrafts and commercial airlines to maximize fuel efficiency and to lower the operational cost.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Increase in number of airline passengers, rise in air transportation, and surge in consumption of synthetic lubricants drive the growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. However, variations in crude oil prices and contamination of lubricants hinder the market growth. On the other hand, development of eco-friendly and safe aviation lubricants and surge in demand for low density lubricants for reduced weight create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐟𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global sustainable aviation fuel market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to biofuels being derived from living materials and considered as an efficient fuel in aviation industry. However, the power to liquid fuel segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 59.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to advantages such as ease in transportation through the existing fossil-fuel infrastructure, pipelines, and filling stations along with possibility of blending power to liquid fuel with kerosene.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on platform, the commercial aviation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the global sustainable aviation fuel market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in use in passenger transportation at local and international destinations and goods transportation from one place to another, and other applications. However, the unmanned aerial vehicle segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 63.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to increased performance offered by sustainable aviation fuel and capability to perform longer than usual aviation fuels to provide long flight time.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global sustainable aviation fuel market. This is due to increased production of aircrafts, helicopters, and UAMs along with stringent government norms against harmful fuel emission. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 60.9% during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for passenger aviation transportation across the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This study presents analytical depiction of the global sustainable aviation fuel market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall sustainable aviation fuel market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global sustainable aviation fuel market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current sustainable aviation fuel market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

