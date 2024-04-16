Surface Disinfection Market Revolutionizing Business Growth with Future Market Size

Surface Disinfection Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surface disinfectant market is fueled by factors such as surge in hospital-acquired infections, higher healthcare spending, and broad applications of surface disinfectant in non-healthcare sectors. Stringent regulations regarding surface disinfectant use and hazardous chemical handling restrain market growth. Nevertheless, advancements in production processes and the emergence of eco-friendly disinfectant alternatives offer lucrative growth opportunities for market expansion.

The "surface disinfection market" was valued at $2.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

On the basis of the composition, the alcohols segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global surface disinfectant market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to its effectiveness against a wide range of pathogens, quick evaporation leaving no residue, compatibility with various surfaces, and rapid action, making it a preferred choice for disinfection.

On the basis of type, the liquids segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global surface disinfectant market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to its ease of use, versatility in application methods, ability to cover large surface areas, and compatibility with various disinfection processes and equipment.

On the basis of the application, the surface segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global surface disinfectant market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the wide range of surfaces requiring disinfection, including countertops, floors, medical equipment, and household items, driving the demand for surface disinfectants.

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global surface disinfectant market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe.

Key Players: -

- 3M

- BASF SE

- Ecolab

- LANXESS

- Lonza

- P&G

- PAUL HARTMANN AG

- PaxChem Ltd.

- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

- Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global surface disinfectant market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

