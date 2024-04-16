Vice-Prime Minister reaffirms Government commitment to promoting food sovereignty and combating food insecurity
News Provided By
April 16, 2024, 08:31 GMT
You just read:
Vice-Prime Minister reaffirms Government commitment to promoting food sovereignty and combating food insecurity
News Provided By
April 16, 2024, 08:31 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
Vice-Prime Minister reaffirms Government commitment to promoting food sovereignty and combating food insecurity
Government welcomes the official confirmation of the Holy Father's Visit to Timor-Leste, on September 9th to 11th, 2024View All Stories From This Source