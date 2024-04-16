Submit Release
Young European Ambassadors in Ukraine conduct training and game on disinformation for schoolchildren

On 12 April, Ukrainian Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) organised an online event dedicated to countering disinformation. 

The event consisted of a lecture on ‘EU Digital Policy in the EU and Ukraine’, and an interactive game on countering disinformation, for 20 students of the 8th-11th grades of the ‘Optima’ School of distance learning.

The Young European Ambassadors spoke to participants about the European Union’s disinformation efforts, as well as success stories of digitalisation in Ukraine. YEAs also gave advice on how to stay safe in the digital world by using appropriate privacy settings and strong passwords.

During the second part of the event, YEAs held an interactive game called ‘Nota-e-Nota’ which helps schoolchildren learn how to identify fakes in the news and social media.

‘Nota-e-Nota’ is an anti-fake game, which was created by Alyona Romanyuk, a teacher at the Institute of Journalism of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Ivanna Sherstiuk, one of the Ukrainian YEAs, who acted as a mentor during the event, said she was surprised by the activity of students at all the stages. “As a mentor, seeing their encouragement and desire to immerse themselves in the topic of disinformation, was a pleasure for me. I will definitely continue organising events in the future, being motivated by the positive changes in the education of youth.”

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

