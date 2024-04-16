Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina launches peanut butter manufacturing plant

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Nomalungelo Gina says the new R300 million state-of-the-art Peanut Butter Manufacturing plant by Tiger Brands is a sign of confidence by the company in the South African economy.

She was speaking during the official launch of the facility in Chamdor, Krugersdorp.

The new plant is located on more than 8000 square meters of land within Mogale City, with 62 full time employees.

The company says up to 70% of the peanuts used in the production process are procured locally and the remaining 30% from markets outside South African due to local farmers not be able to meet the actual need.

Gina also praised Tiger Brands for their commitment to the economic transformation agenda and growing Small Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMME) through the Enterprise Supplier Development (ESD).

“As government, we insist on this policy direction because we know that Small Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) contribute 34% to the national GDP and they are a largest employer. As the country, we are under pressure to maximize employment in this country as we are pursuing re-industrialization of the economy, SMMEs will remain an important aspect of growing our economic base. Big corporates have an obligation to use the ESD model effectively through empowerment measures such as ESD mechanisms,” she said.

Gina further urged Tiger Brands and more South African based companies to fully utilise the benefits of the AfCTA to ensure their own advancement and those of the South African and African economies.

