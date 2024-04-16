Deputy Minister David Mahlobo on sewer system upgrades in Mookgophong, Limpopo

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo has expressed his satisfaction on the completion of the sewer system upgrades in extensions 5&6 in Mookgophong in the Waterberg District Municipality.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo together with Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Parks Tau handed over the completed sewer system upgrade project which has brought an end to the problem of sewer spillages in the area. They Deputy Ministers were joined by the Limpopo MEC of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), Basikopo Makamu, Mayors of Waterberg District and Mookgophong-Modimolle Local Municipality, Cllrs Morris Mataboge and Aaron Sebolai respectively, as well as local Traditional Leaders.

The residents of extensions 5 & 6 in Mookgophong have over time experienced a problem of sewer overflowing into their homes. The sewer spillages from the manholes were due to poor gradient/slope and the diameter of the pipeline which was not sufficient to convey the sewage load. The effluent could not reach Mookgophong Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) which was also not operating optimally at an average of 30%.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo conveyed his sincere apology to the residents for the pungent smell that they had to endure as a result of dysfunctional waste water system. He indicated that President Ramaphosa, through DWS has prioritised resolving sewer spillages in various communities across the country which threatens environment and causing pollution to water resources.

Deputy Minister visited Mookgophong last November and set up interventions to resolve sewer spillages in the area in collaboration with COGTA through the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), and the Waterberg District.

The interventions comprised amongst others, of upgrading of pipelines and manholes, and the refurbishment of the sewer pumpstation to enable sewer to flow appropriately into the WWTW in Mookgophong for treatment of the effluent to the minimum required standards before discharge.



In addressing the community of Mookgophong Deputy Minister said: “I am satisfied with the progress that has been made to resolve the matter and it is pleasing to see that you as the community are also happy with the actions taken to solve the challenges. The structures that were installed here do not belong to government, but they are yours. Therefore, you need to safeguard them and ensure that they are protected. Make sure that no foreign objects are thrown into these drains and manholes because they will cause blockages which will result in sewer spillages that you have experienced before”, warned Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

Deputy Minister Tau also reiterated his satisfaction that the interventions by two departments have put an end to the challenges that had plagued the community of Mookgophong.

