Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi hand over homes, serviced sites and title deeds to beneficiaries in Parys and Deneysville, 16 Apr

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi together with Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana and MEC for COGTA and Human Settlements Ketso Makume will tommorow, 16 April 2024, hand over newly built homes, serviced sites, and title deeds to beneficiaries in Parys and Deneysville in the Fezile Dabi District Municipality, Free State.

Since 1994, millions of houses have been delivered to deserving and qualifying beneficiaries, thus building better communities.

Refengkhotso, Deneysville Housing project, where homes will be handed over to beneficiaries, is expected to yield more than 2614 units once completed.

The visit will include a community imbizo where 100 title deeds will be handed over to beneficiaries of BNG homes. This forms part of the Title Deeds Restoration Programme launched in September 2023.

The Executive Mayors of Fezile Dabi District Municipality Cllr Dennis Khasudi, Metsimaholo Local Municipality Cllr Jack Malindi, and Ngwathe Local Municipality Cllr De Beer will also attend. The event will happen as follows:

TITLE DEEDS AND SITES HANDOVER

Date: Tomorrow, 16 April 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Schonkeville Community Hall, Ngwathe Local Municipality (Ward 13)

BRICK LAYING AND INSPECTION OF HOUSES

Time: 10:30

Venue: Zamdela, Sasolburg, Metsimaholo Local Municipality

HANDOVER OF HOUSES, COMMUNITY IMBIZO AND SERVICE FAIR

Venue: Refengkgotso Community Hall, Deneysville, Metsimaholo Local Municipality

Time: 11h30

