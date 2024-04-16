Treasury on extension of deadline for comments for consideration by Budget Facility for Infrastructure

National Treasury has extended the deadline for submissions of proposals to the Budget Facility for Infrastructure to 17 May 2024 to allow more time for project sponsors to package and submit their proposals.

The department earlier published a Call for Proposals for consideration by the Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI). The BFI is a reform established in 2016 to support the execution of priority infrastructure projects and programmes through a more rigorous planning, appraisal, and selection process. This Call for Proposals was announced by the Minister of Finance during the 2024 Budget Speech. The National Treasury intends to utilise this BFI Window to develop a pipeline of projects and programmes to test alternative financing and funding models.

Public institutions are being invited to submit proposals in respect of projects and programmes that will form part of this pipeline. Public institutions that qualify to submit proposals include National, Provincial and Municipal spheres of government as well as Public Entities.

The primary purpose of this BFI Special Window is to close funding gaps and provide viability gap funding for projects and programmes that will leverage private sector financing and technical assistance.

The Call for Proposals is open to projects and programmes that are undertaken under alternative financing and delivery mechanisms and private sector participation frameworks such as Public-Private Partnership (PPPs) and concessions. To be eligible, proposals should follow closely the BFI Guideline for this Window which can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3U1dnB3

For enquiries email media@treasury.gov.za

